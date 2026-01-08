Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fire Breaks Out In Rubbish-Laden Parked Train In Mumbai, Services Disrupted

As a precautionary measure, power supply to the overhead equipment (OHE) was suspended between Sion and Vidyavihar for about 25 minutes, affecting the movement of trains.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Suburban services of the Central Railway's main line in Mumbai were disrupted for about half an hour on Thursday evening after a `muck special' train parked between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations caught fire, officials said.

The fire, confined to only one coach, was doused quickly.

As a precautionary measure, power supply to the overhead equipment (OHE) was suspended between Sion and Vidyavihar for about 25 minutes, affecting the movement of trains.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said the fire started at around 8.30 pm. The suburban local services on the UP slow line were suspended till around 9 pm, he added.

The services were restored after the fire was doused using fire extinguishers from Kurla station.

The train is used for collecting trash from the railway tracks and the cause of the fire is not yet known, said the chief PRO.

Central Railway operates over 1,800 suburban services on its four suburban corridors -- Main line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line, and Belapur-Uran line. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the disruption to Mumbai's Central Railway suburban services?

A fire in one coach of a 'muck special' train parked between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations disrupted services. Power supply to the overhead equipment was suspended as a precautionary measure.

How long were the suburban services affected?

Suburban services on the UP slow line were disrupted for about half an hour, from around 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The power suspension lasted for approximately 25 minutes.

What is a 'muck special' train?

A 'muck special' train is used for collecting trash from the railway tracks. The cause of the fire on this particular train is currently unknown.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Fire Breaks Out MUMBAI Rubbish Laden Parked Train Services Disrupted
