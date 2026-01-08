Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldDipu Chandra Das Murder: Bangladesh Police Arrest Another Suspect, Say He Played Key Role

Dipu Chandra Das Murder: Bangladesh Police Arrest Another Suspect, Say He Played Key Role

According to the senior police officer, Yasin played a “leading role” in the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, an incident that triggered widespread outrage in both Bangladesh and India.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh’s detective branch of police on Wednesday arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Yasin Arafat. He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon from Dhaka’s Sarulia area under the Demra Police Station limits, local daily The Daily Star reported, citing Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun.

Police Say Accused Played ‘Leading Role’

According to the senior police officer, Yasin played a “leading role” in the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, an incident that triggered widespread outrage in both Bangladesh and India.

Suspect Served As Imam, Went Into Hiding

Mamun said the accused was an imam at Sheikhbari Mosque in Kashar and also worked as a teacher at Madina Tahfizul Quran Madrasa. Following the murder, Yasin went into hiding and remained absconding for nearly two weeks.

“Yasin played a leading role in the murder alongside others. After the killing, he went into hiding and remained on the run for 12 days at different madrasas in Sarulia. He also joined a madrasa named Suffa as a teacher,” Mamun was quoted as saying, citing findings of the initial investigation.

Evidence Points To Direct Involvement

Police said Yasin’s involvement in the murder has been corroborated through statements of other arrested accused, eyewitness accounts, earlier investigative findings and descriptions of events at the factory gate where the killing took place.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police assisted in Yasin’s arrest, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects in the case, the report said.

21 Arrested So Far, Multiple Confessions Recorded

According to the additional superintendent of police, a total of 21 people have been arrested in the case so far. Of these, 18 have been sent to jail following completion of remand.

Nine accused have given confessional statements, while three key witnesses have also recorded statements detailing the incident.

Mob Lynching Triggered Widespread Outrage

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh on December 18, after which his body was set on fire over alleged blasphemy. However, several eyewitnesses, as well as Das’ father, have stated that he was killed over his job.

The killing sparked a major uproar across India, raising concerns over the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Dipu Chandra Das Dipu Chandra Das Murder Case Bangladesh Police Arrests Suspect
