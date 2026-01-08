Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court

ED alleged that individuals holding constitutional positions forcibly entered two search locations and seized official documents from its officers.

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Enforcement Directorate’s raids at locations linked to political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata have triggered a sharp political confrontation in West Bengal. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee accused the federal agency of unlawfully seizing party documents under the guise of an investigation. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), however, has firmly denied the allegation, insisting that the action was part of a long-running probe into an illegal coal smuggling and money laundering case, and had no political or electoral motive.

ED Rejects Political Motive

In an official statement issued after Banerjee’s allegations, the ED said the searches were conducted strictly on the basis of evidence linked to an ongoing investigation into illegal coal mining, cash generation and hawala transactions. According to the agency, the operation was not aimed at any political party or its office, but at individuals and locations connected to the case.

The ED claimed that searches were being carried out at six locations in West Bengal and four in Delhi, all of which are linked to the alleged laundering of proceeds from coal smuggling. It added that I-PAC had surfaced in the investigation in connection with suspected hawala money trails.

The agency also stated that the searches were proceeding “peacefully and professionally” until Banerjee arrived at one of the locations accompanied by a large police contingent. The ED maintained that the timing of the operation had no link to elections and was part of routine enforcement action undertaken nationwide.

Mamata Escalates Attack

In a sharp counter, the ED alleged that individuals holding constitutional positions forcibly entered two search locations and seized official documents from its officers. The agency said such actions amounted to misuse of authority and confirmed that the matter remains under investigation.

The controversy began after ED teams raided the residence of Pratik Jain, a senior I-PAC official, in central Kolkata, as well as the firm’s office at the Godrej Waterside building in Salt Lake Sector-5. Following the raids, Banerjee accused the ED of attempting to steal TMC’s internal documents, including candidate lists and party strategy.

She also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the raids were politically directed and aimed at weakening the TMC ahead of elections. The ED has categorically rejected these claims, reiterating that its actions are evidence-based and legally sanctioned.

