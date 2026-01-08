‘If You Misuse Your Visa...': US Embassy Warns B1/B2 Holders- Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The US Embassy in India has issued a strong advisory for individuals seeking B1/B2 visitor visas to the United States, cautioning that travellers must clearly understand what they “are and are not allowed to do” during their stay.

The warning comes a day after the embassy released a similar advisory for student visa holders.

‘Failure To Follow Rules Can Lead To Visa Denial’

In an animated video shared on X, the embassy said consular officers may deny a visitor visa application if they believe the applicant does not intend to comply with visa conditions.

Not sure what your B1/B2 visa allows? You are not alone. Every U.S. visa has specific rules and following them is your responsibility. Join Nick and Neha this month in an animated video series as they explain the essential B1/B2 visa rules, so you can use your visa correctly and… pic.twitter.com/wU8A6YhlLY — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 8, 2026

“During your visa interview, if the consular officer believes you do not intend to follow the rules for a visitor visa, he or she may deny your application,” the embassy said in the video.

Responsibility Lies With The Visa Holder

The embassy stressed that it is the responsibility of the visa holder to use the B1/B2 visitor visa correctly.

“Learn what you are and are not allowed to do when visiting the United States on a B1/B2 visitor visa. If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from future travel,” the embassy further stated in the video.

Applicants were advised to seek additional information at travel.state.gov/visas.

Student Visa Holders Also Warned

Earlier, the US Embassy in India issued a similar warning for international students, stating that violations of US laws could lead to visa revocation and deportation.

The embassy said that being arrested or violating any law could result in a student visa being cancelled and may make the individual ineligible for future US visas.

“Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas,” the embassy said in a post on X.

It added that a US visa is a privilege, not a right.

Earlier Advisory For Work Visa Applicants

Last week, the embassy also issued a warning to those applying for H-1B and H-4 work visas, cautioning that violations of US immigration laws could attract significant criminal penalties.

Visa Curbs Amid Immigration Crackdown

The series of advisories comes amid the Donald Trump-led US government’s ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and a tightening of student and H-1B visa processes.

Amid stricter visa norms, student visa arrivals to the US declined sharply. New international student enrolments fell by 17 per cent last year. Data from August 2024 showed a 19 per cent year-on-year decline in international student arrivals, the lowest since 2021, driven largely by a drop in numbers from India.

Meanwhile, applicants for H-1B visas, which allow skilled foreign workers to take up employment in the US, are facing unprecedented waiting periods.