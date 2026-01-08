Turkman Gate Violence: Delhi Police On High Alert Ahead Of Jumma Namaz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Police will remain on high alert on Friday in view of the weekly Jumma namaz, with authorities anticipating large congregations across the city. Security arrangements have been stepped up in sensitive areas, and additional police personnel are expected to be deployed to maintain law and order. The heightened vigilance comes amid an expanding investigation into recent incidents of violence and alleged online incitement, including a stone-pelting episode in the Turkman Gate area and the circulation of provocative content on social media.

List Of Social Media Accounts Under Scrutiny

As part of the preventive measures, Delhi Police have identified a woman, Aiman Rizvi, who has been called in for questioning. Police sources said Rizvi, a resident of the Jamia area, is suspected of posting provocative content online. Investigators have so far prepared a list of 10 individuals accused of sharing inflammatory posts.

All those identified have been summoned and asked to join the investigation. According to officials, these individuals have significant social media followings, raising concerns that their posts could influence public sentiment and contribute to unrest. Police are examining the nature of the content shared, its reach and potential impact on public order.

Probe Widens Into Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have intensified their probe into the stone-pelting incident reported from the Turkman Gate area. Several police teams are searching for a YouTuber identified as Salman, who is accused of using social media platforms to mobilise people and create unrest. Investigators believe online calls and WhatsApp messages played a key role in building tension on the ground.

During the investigation, police found that some influential local figures were also involved, allegedly using WhatsApp groups to encourage people to gather at the site. Officials said the intention appeared to be to disturb public peace and obstruct police personnel from performing their duties.

Authorities are now scanning digital evidence, including social media posts, viral videos, WhatsApp chats and CCTV footage, to identify everyone linked to the violence. Based on technical analysis and witness inputs, multiple teams are conducting raids to trace Salman and others involved.

Police officials have emphasised that the digital trail is central to the investigation, as they seek to establish who triggered the crowd mobilisation and how the situation escalated so rapidly.