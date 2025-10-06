Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tina Datta Looks Ethereal In A Classic Red Saree Channeling Festive Radiance

Tina Datta Looks Ethereal In A Classic Red Saree Channeling Festive Radiance

Tina Datta looks stunning in her latest photoshoot wearing a red and ivory saree paired with heritage jewelry. A perfect blend of timeless Indian elegance and cinematic nostalgia.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 11:32 AM (IST)

1/7
Tina Datta's latest photoshoot captures her in a breathtakingly traditional avatar that perfectly blends elegance, nostalgia, and festive warmth. Dressed in a stunning crimson red saree paired with an ivory silk drape, Tina embodies the timeless appeal of Indian heritage fashion.
Tina Datta’s latest photoshoot captures her in a breathtakingly traditional avatar that perfectly blends elegance, nostalgia, and festive warmth. Dressed in a stunning crimson red saree paired with an ivory silk drape, Tina embodies the timeless appeal of Indian heritage fashion.
2/7
The saree's fabric glistens softly under the golden lights, while the intricately woven borders with zari detailing add regal refinement. The red blouse, featuring delicate pleats on the sleeves, gives a structured, old-world charm that balances poise with contemporary sophistication.
The saree’s fabric glistens softly under the golden lights, while the intricately woven borders with zari detailing add regal refinement. The red blouse, featuring delicate pleats on the sleeves, gives a structured, old-world charm that balances poise with contemporary sophistication.
3/7
Tina's makeup is flawlessly minimal yet striking — dewy skin, soft coral lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a gentle highlighter that accentuates her cheekbones under the warm lighting. The tiny red bindi adds a touch of traditional sensibility to her radiant look.
Tina’s makeup is flawlessly minimal yet striking — dewy skin, soft coral lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a gentle highlighter that accentuates her cheekbones under the warm lighting. The tiny red bindi adds a touch of traditional sensibility to her radiant look.
4/7
Her hair, softly blow-dried and tied half-back, allows her jewelry and expressions to shine through. It's the kind of styling that celebrates natural beauty while enhancing timeless aesthetics.
Her hair, softly blow-dried and tied half-back, allows her jewelry and expressions to shine through. It’s the kind of styling that celebrates natural beauty while enhancing timeless aesthetics.
5/7
Tina complements her saree with a heavy kundan choker, intricate earrings, and a long layered gold necklace that adds depth to the look. The bold red glass bangles, coupled with gold-plated kadas, bring in a festive and emotional resonance—reminding one of bridal rituals and cultural rootedness.
Tina complements her saree with a heavy kundan choker, intricate earrings, and a long layered gold necklace that adds depth to the look. The bold red glass bangles, coupled with gold-plated kadas, bring in a festive and emotional resonance—reminding one of bridal rituals and cultural rootedness.
6/7
The overall vibe is heritage luxury meets cinematic nostalgia. The warm red lighting and shadow play evoke a feeling of quiet reverence and emotional intensity—like scenes from an old Hindi film. This look is perfect for bridal or festive inspiration, especially for those who love old-school glamour told through a modern lens.
The overall vibe is heritage luxury meets cinematic nostalgia. The warm red lighting and shadow play evoke a feeling of quiet reverence and emotional intensity—like scenes from an old Hindi film. This look is perfect for bridal or festive inspiration, especially for those who love old-school glamour told through a modern lens.
7/7
Tina Datta, best known for her celebrated television performances and effortless transition into fashion editorials, continues to surprise with her versatility. Over the years, she has evolved from the girl-next-door image to a muse for luxury Indian wear brands. This shoot showcases her as not just an actor but a fashion icon redefining modern ethnic aesthetics. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@tinadatta)
Tina Datta, best known for her celebrated television performances and effortless transition into fashion editorials, continues to surprise with her versatility. Over the years, she has evolved from the girl-next-door image to a muse for luxury Indian wear brands. This shoot showcases her as not just an actor but a fashion icon redefining modern ethnic aesthetics. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@tinadatta)
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags : Tina Datta Tina Datta Photoshoot Bollywood Fashion Indian Fashion

