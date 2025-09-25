Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Throwback Magic: Mohit Sehgal Celebrates 17 Years Of Miley Jab Hum Tum

Throwback Magic: Mohit Sehgal Celebrates 17 Years Of Miley Jab Hum Tum

To mark 17 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum, actor Mohit Sehgal, best known as the mischievous yet endearing Samrat, took a trip down memory lane with a heartfelt social media post.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
To mark 17 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum, actor Mohit Sehgal, best known as the mischievous yet endearing Samrat, took a trip down memory lane with a heartfelt social media post.

Mohit Sehgal Remembers 17 Years of Miley Jab Hum Tum With BTS and Throwbacks

1/10
It’s hard to believe, but it has been 17 years since Miley Jab Hum Tum—one of Indian television’s most iconic youth-centric shows—first aired and captured millions of hearts.
It’s hard to believe, but it has been 17 years since Miley Jab Hum Tum—one of Indian television’s most iconic youth-centric shows—first aired and captured millions of hearts.
2/10
To mark this milestone, actor Mohit Sehgal, best known as the mischievous yet endearing Samrat, took a trip down memory lane with a heartfelt social media post.
To mark this milestone, actor Mohit Sehgal, best known as the mischievous yet endearing Samrat, took a trip down memory lane with a heartfelt social media post.
3/10
Mohit shared a priceless throwback picture featuring the entire cast and wrote, “17 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum”, adding a red heart emoji for that extra touch of nostalgia.
Mohit shared a priceless throwback picture featuring the entire cast and wrote, “17 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum”, adding a red heart emoji for that extra touch of nostalgia.
4/10
He even included the show’s soulful title track, instantly transporting fans back to the golden era of Star One dramas.
He even included the show’s soulful title track, instantly transporting fans back to the golden era of Star One dramas.
5/10
Tagging co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey, Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, Abhishek Sharma, and Navina Bole, Mohit turned the post into a virtual reunion for fans who have cherished the show for over a decade.
Tagging co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey, Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, Abhishek Sharma, and Navina Bole, Mohit turned the post into a virtual reunion for fans who have cherished the show for over a decade.
6/10
Mohit didn’t stop at just one post—he delighted followers with a series of never-seen-before behind-the-scenes memories from the sets.
Mohit didn’t stop at just one post—he delighted followers with a series of never-seen-before behind-the-scenes memories from the sets.
7/10
Among the highlights were fun glimpses of him dressed as a Sardarji, Sanaya Irani prepping for her scenes, and candid moments featuring the entire cast and crew.
Among the highlights were fun glimpses of him dressed as a Sardarji, Sanaya Irani prepping for her scenes, and candid moments featuring the entire cast and crew.
8/10
He also shared personal pictures with close friends and co-stars Arjun Bijlani and Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, reminding everyone that Miley Jab Hum Tum was as much about real-life friendships as it was about on-screen drama.
He also shared personal pictures with close friends and co-stars Arjun Bijlani and Jaskaran Singh Gandhi, reminding everyone that Miley Jab Hum Tum was as much about real-life friendships as it was about on-screen drama.
9/10
Premiering on September 22, 2008, on Star One, Miley Jab Hum Tum quickly became a cultural phenomenon for young audiences.
Premiering on September 22, 2008, on Star One, Miley Jab Hum Tum quickly became a cultural phenomenon for young audiences.
10/10
Produced by Sunshine Productions, the show followed the vibrant lives of students at the fictional Excel College, perfectly capturing the essence of youth—friendship, love, heartbreak, and everything in between. (All Image: Mohit Sehgal/Instagram.)
Produced by Sunshine Productions, the show followed the vibrant lives of students at the fictional Excel College, perfectly capturing the essence of youth—friendship, love, heartbreak, and everything in between. (All Image: Mohit Sehgal/Instagram.)
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Embed widget