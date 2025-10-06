Explorer
Wildcard Alert: Malti Chahar Joins Bigg Boss 19, Everything To Know About Deepak Chahar’s Sister
Actress and model Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, joins Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant.
Malti Chahar makes a grand entry as the second wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss Season 19.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Television
8 Photos
Wildcard Alert: Malti Chahar Joins Bigg Boss 19, Everything To Know About Deepak Chahar’s Sister
Television
9 Photos
Hina Khan Shares Glimpses Of Cancer Journey, Filming Reality Show, & Husband Rocky’s Support
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
World
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'
Advertisement
Television
8 Photos
Wildcard Alert: Malti Chahar Joins Bigg Boss 19, Everything To Know About Deepak Chahar’s Sister
Nayanima Basu
Opinion