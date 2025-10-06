Wildcard Alert: Malti Chahar Joins Bigg Boss 19, Everything To Know About Deepak Chahar’s Sister

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryTelevisionWildcard Alert: Malti Chahar Joins Bigg Boss 19, Everything To Know About Deepak Chahar’s Sister

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Actress and model Malti Chahar, best known for her charm, intelligence, and striking screen presence, has officially entered Bigg Boss 19 as the newest wildcard contestant.
The Agra-born artist, who is also cricketer Deepak Chahar’s elder sister, brings with her a mix of glamour, grace, and grit that could shake up the dynamics of the house.
Born on November 15, 1990, to Lokendra Singh Chahar and Pushpa Chahar, Malti completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Agra, before graduating as a software engineer from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow.
Malti first caught national attention in 2009 when she won the title of Miss India Earth. She later bagged the Miss Photogenic award at Femina Miss India Delhi 2014 and was also a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2014 pageant.
She made her acting debut in the short film Manicure (2017) and went on to star in Anil Sharma’s film Genius, alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from acting, she has explored direction and writing, creating short films like 7 Phere: A Dream Housewife and O Maaeri.
Malti also became a social media sensation during IPL 2018, when cameras frequently captured her cheering for the Chennai Super Kings, earning her a massive fan following online.
Known for her interest in astrology and candid communication style, Malti’s presence in Bigg Boss 19 is expected to bring a fresh perspective. According to reports, her ability to engage in thoughtful conversations could add depth to the otherwise drama-heavy environment.
With contestants currently divided by tension and shifting alliances, her balanced and composed nature could make her a key player. Fans are already speculating whether she will act as a peacemaker, strategist, or silent disruptor. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@maltichahar)
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Embed widget