Explorer
Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Celebrate 1.5 Years In Dreamy All-White Photoshoot
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan celebrate 1.5 years of togetherness with a heartwarming all-white photoshoot, radiating grace, love, and timeless elegance.
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan twin in serene ivory outfits as they celebrate 1.5 years of togetherness — radiating pure love, elegance, and emotional warmth.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Television
8 Photos
Wildcard Alert: Malti Chahar Joins Bigg Boss 19, Everything To Know About Deepak Chahar’s Sister
Television
9 Photos
Hina Khan Shares Glimpses Of Cancer Journey, Filming Reality Show, & Husband Rocky’s Support
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cricket
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Held
Cities
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
South Cinema
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Advertisement
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion