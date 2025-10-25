Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryTelevisionArti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Celebrate 1.5 Years In Dreamy All-White Photoshoot

Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Celebrate 1.5 Years In Dreamy All-White Photoshoot

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan celebrate 1.5 years of togetherness with a heartwarming all-white photoshoot, radiating grace, love, and timeless elegance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan celebrate 1.5 years of togetherness with a heartwarming all-white photoshoot, radiating grace, love, and timeless elegance.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan twin in serene ivory outfits as they celebrate 1.5 years of togetherness — radiating pure love, elegance, and emotional warmth.

1/7
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan marked a beautiful milestone of 1.5 years of togetherness with a graceful and intimate photoshoot that exudes serenity, devotion, and timeless elegance.
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan marked a beautiful milestone of 1.5 years of togetherness with a graceful and intimate photoshoot that exudes serenity, devotion, and timeless elegance.
2/7
Dressed in coordinated ivory ensembles, the couple looked ethereal as they celebrated their bond with soft smiles, affectionate gestures, and a visual warmth that speaks more than words ever could.
Dressed in coordinated ivory ensembles, the couple looked ethereal as they celebrated their bond with soft smiles, affectionate gestures, and a visual warmth that speaks more than words ever could.
3/7
Arti embraced classic grace in an all-white traditional suit adorned with delicate self-embroidery. Her makeup was minimal and radiant — a natural dewy base, soft pink blush, muted nude lips, and soft kohl-lined eyes that maintained an innocent yet graceful charm.
Arti embraced classic grace in an all-white traditional suit adorned with delicate self-embroidery. Her makeup was minimal and radiant — a natural dewy base, soft pink blush, muted nude lips, and soft kohl-lined eyes that maintained an innocent yet graceful charm.
4/7
A tiny red bindi added a traditional touch, while her hair was styled into a sleek bun adorned with fresh white gajra, perfectly matching the purity of the theme. Her accessories included statement jhumkas, stacked bangles, and elegant spiral statement rings that elevated the understated elegance of her look.
A tiny red bindi added a traditional touch, while her hair was styled into a sleek bun adorned with fresh white gajra, perfectly matching the purity of the theme. Her accessories included statement jhumkas, stacked bangles, and elegant spiral statement rings that elevated the understated elegance of her look.
5/7
Dipak complemented her beautifully in an embroidered ivory kurta-pyjama, maintaining the same monochrome palette. The subtle detailing on his outfit added depth without overshadowing the coordinated calm aesthetic.
Dipak complemented her beautifully in an embroidered ivory kurta-pyjama, maintaining the same monochrome palette. The subtle detailing on his outfit added depth without overshadowing the coordinated calm aesthetic.
6/7
The couple’s eye contact, gentle smiles, and affectionate moments — from forehead kisses to holding each other close — added to the deeply emotional and heartfelt vibe.
The couple’s eye contact, gentle smiles, and affectionate moments — from forehead kisses to holding each other close — added to the deeply emotional and heartfelt vibe.
7/7
The shoot radiates purity, peace, and soulful romance — marrying minimalism with emotion. The earthy backdrop and natural lighting created a soft, dreamy aura, emphasizing emotional intimacy over extravagance. Every frame feels honest, rooted, and deeply personal. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@dipakchauhan09)
The shoot radiates purity, peace, and soulful romance — marrying minimalism with emotion. The earthy backdrop and natural lighting created a soft, dreamy aura, emphasizing emotional intimacy over extravagance. Every frame feels honest, rooted, and deeply personal. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@dipakchauhan09)
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arti Singh Dipak Chauhan Arti Singh Photoshoot Arti Singh Dipak Anniversary

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Held
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Held
Cities
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
South Cinema
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Embed widget