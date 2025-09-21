Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Brown Hues And Golden Jhumkas: Surbhi Jyoti's Traditional Look Turns Heads

Brown Hues And Golden Jhumkas: Surbhi Jyoti’s Traditional Look Turns Heads

Surbhi Jyoti, known for her impeccable style and elegance, once again proved why she's a fashion favorite as she draped herself in a saree that beautifully accentuated her natural charm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
Surbhi Jyoti, known for her impeccable style and elegance, once again proved why she’s a fashion favorite as she draped herself in a saree that beautifully accentuated her natural charm.

Surbhi Jyoti Channels Timeless Charm in a Light Brown Tissue Saree

1/8
Surbhi Jyoti, known for her impeccable style and elegance, once again proved why she’s a fashion favorite as she draped herself in a light brown tissue saree that beautifully accentuated her natural charm.
Surbhi Jyoti, known for her impeccable style and elegance, once again proved why she’s a fashion favorite as she draped herself in a light brown tissue saree that beautifully accentuated her natural charm.
2/8
The sheer fabric of the saree gave it a delicate, ethereal quality, while the subtle shimmer of the tissue material added just the right amount of glamour without overpowering the look.
The sheer fabric of the saree gave it a delicate, ethereal quality, while the subtle shimmer of the tissue material added just the right amount of glamour without overpowering the look.
3/8
She paired the saree with a dark brown blouse, which provided a perfect contrast to the muted tone of the saree, creating a sophisticated and balanced color palette.
She paired the saree with a dark brown blouse, which provided a perfect contrast to the muted tone of the saree, creating a sophisticated and balanced color palette.
4/8
The blouse featured a classic cut, keeping the overall styling chic and minimalistic.
The blouse featured a classic cut, keeping the overall styling chic and minimalistic.
5/8
What truly elevated the ensemble were the golden jhumkas she accessorized with. The traditional earrings brought a touch of classic Indian grace, tying the entire look together beautifully.
What truly elevated the ensemble were the golden jhumkas she accessorized with. The traditional earrings brought a touch of classic Indian grace, tying the entire look together beautifully.
6/8
For makeup, Surbhi kept things soft and radiant, opting for a dewy base, nude lips, and subtle eye makeup, allowing the saree and jewelry to take center stage.
For makeup, Surbhi kept things soft and radiant, opting for a dewy base, nude lips, and subtle eye makeup, allowing the saree and jewelry to take center stage.
7/8
Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding a modern twist to the traditional attire.
Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding a modern twist to the traditional attire.
8/8
Surbhi Jyoti has always been known for her ability to effortlessly blend traditional elegance with contemporary trends. Whether it’s a saree, a modern co-ord set, or a glamorous gown, she carries every outfit with confidence and grace. (All Image: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram.)
Surbhi Jyoti has always been known for her ability to effortlessly blend traditional elegance with contemporary trends. Whether it’s a saree, a modern co-ord set, or a glamorous gown, she carries every outfit with confidence and grace. (All Image: Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram.)
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
Embed widget