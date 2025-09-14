Explorer
Shweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Ensemble Proves Sarees Will Never Go Out Of Style; PICS
Shweta Tiwari was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a maroon embroidered saree, serving diva vibes with effortless grace.
Shweta Tiwari Stuns in Maroon Embroidered Saree, Serving Major Diva Vibes
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 14 Sep 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :Shweta Tiwari Saree Look
Entertainment
8 Photos
Shweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Ensemble Proves Sarees Will Never Go Out Of Style; PICS
Entertainment
8 Photos
From Sea Turtles To Candlelight Dinners: Inside Ananya Panday’s Dreamy Maldives Vacation
Entertainment
7 Photos
Boss Lady Vibes: Malavika Mohanan Nails The Perfect Formal-Meets-Fabulous Look
Entertainment
7 Photos
Urmila Matondkar’s Floral Fantasy: A Summer Look That’s All Kinds Of Stunning
Entertainment
7 Photos
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Exude Style And Chemistry At Ralph Lauren Show, PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Cricket
IND vs PAK Pitch Report: Will Spinners Rule Or Pacers Shine In Dubai?
World
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
World
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Advertisement
Entertainment
8 Photos
Shweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Ensemble Proves Sarees Will Never Go Out Of Style; PICS
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Opinion