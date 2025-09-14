Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentShweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Ensemble Proves Sarees Will Never Go Out Of Style; PICS

Shweta Tiwari’s Ethnic Ensemble Proves Sarees Will Never Go Out Of Style; PICS

Shweta Tiwari was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a maroon embroidered saree, serving diva vibes with effortless grace.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Shweta Tiwari was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a maroon embroidered saree, serving diva vibes with effortless grace.

Shweta Tiwari Stuns in Maroon Embroidered Saree, Serving Major Diva Vibes

1/8
Shweta Tiwari has once again proven why she’s a timeless style icon. The television star and fashionista was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a maroon embroidered saree, serving diva vibes with effortless grace.
Shweta Tiwari has once again proven why she’s a timeless style icon. The television star and fashionista was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a maroon embroidered saree, serving diva vibes with effortless grace.
2/8
Known for her impeccable style and love for elegant silhouettes, Shweta made sure all eyes were on her with this gorgeous ethnic ensemble.
Known for her impeccable style and love for elegant silhouettes, Shweta made sure all eyes were on her with this gorgeous ethnic ensemble.
3/8
The rich maroon saree featured intricate embroidery along the borders, adding a touch of traditional charm to the otherwise minimal look.
The rich maroon saree featured intricate embroidery along the borders, adding a touch of traditional charm to the otherwise minimal look.
4/8
The fabric draped beautifully around her, highlighting her slender frame and adding a sense of sophistication to the entire look.
The fabric draped beautifully around her, highlighting her slender frame and adding a sense of sophistication to the entire look.
5/8
Shweta paired the saree with a matching maroon blouse, designed with a modern cut that added an edge to the classic drape.
Shweta paired the saree with a matching maroon blouse, designed with a modern cut that added an edge to the classic drape.
6/8
She kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, opting for statement earrings and a set of elegant bangles that perfectly complemented the golden embroidery of the saree.
She kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, opting for statement earrings and a set of elegant bangles that perfectly complemented the golden embroidery of the saree.
7/8
For her makeup, Shweta went for a dewy base with a hint of blush, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a deep maroon lip color that tied the entire look together.
For her makeup, Shweta went for a dewy base with a hint of blush, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a deep maroon lip color that tied the entire look together.
8/8
What truly elevated the look was Shweta’s confident aura — a mix of poise, charm, and a touch of old-school Bollywood glam. (All Image: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram.)
What truly elevated the look was Shweta’s confident aura — a mix of poise, charm, and a touch of old-school Bollywood glam. (All Image: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram.)
Published at : 14 Sep 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shweta Tiwari Saree Look

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Cricket
IND vs PAK Pitch Report: Will Spinners Rule Or Pacers Shine In Dubai?
IND vs PAK Pitch Report: Will Spinners Rule Or Pacers Shine In Dubai?
World
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
World
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Breaking: Delhi Police Files Fir Against Congress Over Deepfake Video; Multiple Law And Order Incidents Across States
Breaking: 8-Foot Python Sparks Panic In Kushinagar Shop, Police Seize Illegal Liquor In Datia
Breaking: Video Shows Lawyers Beating Youth Outside Tis Hazari Court; Probe Launched
Breaking: Delhi police files FIR against Congress over PM Modi mother deepfake video case

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget