Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentStar-Studded Night: Bollywood Celebs Shine At Homebound Special Screening; PICS

Star-Studded Night: Bollywood Celebs Shine At Homebound Special Screening; PICS

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Homebound is all set to release on September 26. Ahead of its release, a special screening was organised in Mumbai on Monday evening.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Homebound is all set to release on September 26. Ahead of its release, a special screening was organised in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Hrithik, Vicky, Tamannaah & More: Big Names Attend Homebound Premiere

1/17
Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Homebound is all set to release on September 26. Ahead of its release, a special screening was organised in Mumbai on Monday evening. Apart from the star cast, many big Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the event. Take a look at their stunning appearances.
Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Homebound is all set to release on September 26. Ahead of its release, a special screening was organised in Mumbai on Monday evening. Apart from the star cast, many big Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the event. Take a look at their stunning appearances.
2/17
At the Homebound screening, Janhvi Kapoor’s special look grabbed everyone’s attention as the actress wore a royal saree that once belonged to her mother, the late Sridevi.
At the Homebound screening, Janhvi Kapoor’s special look grabbed everyone’s attention as the actress wore a royal saree that once belonged to her mother, the late Sridevi.
3/17
Actress Shilpa Shetty too looked stylish at the screening, opting for a pink top and blazer paired with a matching skirt.
Actress Shilpa Shetty too looked stylish at the screening, opting for a pink top and blazer paired with a matching skirt.
4/17
Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, served a boss-lady look at the screening, posing confidently in a black blazer.
Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, served a boss-lady look at the screening, posing confidently in a black blazer.
5/17
The film’s lead actor, Ishaan Khatter, looked dapper as he came to watch Homebound.
The film’s lead actor, Ishaan Khatter, looked dapper as he came to watch Homebound.
6/17
Bollywood’s handsome and charming star Hrithik Roshan also attended the Homebound screening, looking dapper in an all-black look.
Bollywood’s handsome and charming star Hrithik Roshan also attended the Homebound screening, looking dapper in an all-black look.
7/17
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' co-star Rohit Saraf also attended the screening looking dapper in a black blazer and white pants.
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' co-star Rohit Saraf also attended the screening looking dapper in a black blazer and white pants.
8/17
Farhan Akhtar also arrived with his wife, and the couple looked stylish together at the event.
Farhan Akhtar also arrived with his wife, and the couple looked stylish together at the event.
9/17
Veteran actor Chunky Panday was spotted at the screening with his beautiful wife.
Veteran actor Chunky Panday was spotted at the screening with his beautiful wife.
10/17
Actor Vishal Jethwa attended the screening with his mother. The two were twinning in black outfits.
Actor Vishal Jethwa attended the screening with his mother. The two were twinning in black outfits.
11/17
Actress Neha Dhupia arrived at the Homebound screening with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and the couple twinned in matching attire.
Actress Neha Dhupia arrived at the Homebound screening with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and the couple twinned in matching attire.
12/17
Actor Arjun Kapoor made a dashing appearance at the screening, posing in a blue suit.
Actor Arjun Kapoor made a dashing appearance at the screening, posing in a blue suit.
13/17
Actress Malaika Arora turned heads with her glamorous look at the screening. She flaunted her style in a deep-neck designer top.
Actress Malaika Arora turned heads with her glamorous look at the screening. She flaunted her style in a deep-neck designer top.
14/17
Urmila Matondkar exuded elegance and style in a maxi dress at the event.
Urmila Matondkar exuded elegance and style in a maxi dress at the event.
15/17
Actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the screening of Homebound. The actor once again made a solo appearance at the event amid wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy speculations.
Actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the screening of Homebound. The actor once again made a solo appearance at the event amid wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy speculations.
16/17
Filmmaker Farah Khan was spotted in a black outfit as she came to watch Homebound. She struck a pose with Karan Johar who wore a white suit.
Filmmaker Farah Khan was spotted in a black outfit as she came to watch Homebound. She struck a pose with Karan Johar who wore a white suit.
17/17
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia raised the glam quotient in a stunning black dress, looking breathtakingly beautiful. (All Image: Manav Manglani)
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia raised the glam quotient in a stunning black dress, looking breathtakingly beautiful. (All Image: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Ishaan Khatter Vishal Jethwa Homebound

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
World
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Moves: WATCH
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Tariff, H-1B Visa Moves: WATCH
World
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Business
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Embed widget