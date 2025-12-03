Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row

A political storm erupted on Wednesday after Congress leader Ragini Nayak posted an AI-generated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi selling tea at what appears to be an international event. The video, shared late last night, depicts the Prime Minister walking down an aisle with a kettle and glasses, a reference to his childhood, when he has said he helped his father run a tea stall at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat.

BJP Hits At Congress

The post has triggered intense backlash from BJP leaders, who called the video “shameful” and accused the Congress of mocking the Prime Minister’s humble origins. The controversy is expected to escalate political tensions in Parliament as the Winter Session continues.

Sharing the clip on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla strongly condemned the Congress leader’s post, saying it reflected the party’s “elitist mindset” and disrespect toward people from modest backgrounds.

The Congress has not yet officially responded to the criticism. Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely on social media, prompting fresh debate on the misuse of AI-generated content in political discourse.