Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bhavnagar Building Housing 15 Hospitals; Rescue Op Underway

A major fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the Samip Complex in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, triggering chaos and panic among residents and hospital staff. The complex, located on Kalubhar Road, houses several hospitals, putting the lives of patients at serious risk as thick plumes of smoke spread across the area.

According to initial information, the fire started suddenly in the basement of the complex and rapidly intensified. As dense smoke filled the building, fear spread among patients and their relatives inside the hospitals.

Fire Brigade Teams Reach Spot

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot immediately and began efforts to douse the flames and evacuate those trapped inside. Several patients from Shubham Neuro Care Hospital were rescued, with emergency responders breaking glass windows to pull people out safely.

Given the scale of the fire and the presence of vulnerable patients, around 25 to 30 ambulances were deployed to shift the injured and other patients to safer locations. The evacuation is being carried out on a war footing, officials said.

Thick clouds of smoke continue to be visible from a distance as firefighters work to gain full control over the blaze.