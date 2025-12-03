MCD Bypoll Results Out As BJP Dominates With 7, AAP 3, Congress 1, Independent 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear lead in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections on Wednesday, winning seven of the 12 wards that went to polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three seats, while the Congress and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) claimed one seat each.

Voter Turnout Was Lower Than 2022 Election

Polling for the 12 wards was held on November 30. Of these, nine seats were previously held by the BJP, while the remaining three were with the AAP. The voter turnout stood at 38.51%, comparatively lower than the 50.47% recorded during the 2022 civic body elections.

AAP’s Anil secured victory in the Mundka ward, strengthening the party’s tally to three. Congress won the Sangam Vihar-A ward through candidate Suresh Chaudhary, who credited his win to “work-based campaigning.” The AIFB opened its account with a win in one ward.

The State Election Commission set up 10 counting centres across the city, including Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

BJP Reinforced Its Position In The MCD

With this bypoll outcome, the BJP has reinforced its position in the MCD, while AAP managed to retain its presence with three wins. Congress also made a marginal comeback with one seat.

1. Vinod Nagar - Sarla Choudhary of BJP

won by 1769 votes

2. Dwarka B -

Manisha Devi of BJP won by 9100 votes

3. Ashok Vihar - BJP's

Veena Asija won by 405 votes

4. Greater Kailash - BJP's

Anjum Mandal won by 4165 votes

5. Dinchau Kala - BJP's

Rekha Rani won by 5637 votes

6. Chandni Mahal - Independent candidate

Mohammad Imran won by 4592 votes

7. Mundka - Aam Aadmi Party's

Anil won by 1577 votes

8. Sangam Vihar A -

Suresh Chaudhary of Congress won by 3628 votes

9. Shalimar Bagh B – BJP's

Anita Jain won with the highest number of votes i.e. 10101.

10. Puri South - Ram Swaroop Kanojia of Aam Aadmi Party

won by 2262 votes

11. Chandni Chowk - BJP's

Suman Kumar Gupta won by 1182 votes

12. Narayana - Aam Aadmi Party

Rajan Arora won by 148 votes.