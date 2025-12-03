Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MCD Bypoll Results Out As BJP Dominates With 7, AAP 3, Congress 1, Independent 1

MCD Bypoll Results Out As BJP Dominates With 7, AAP 3, Congress 1, Independent 1

BJP leads the MCD bypolls with 7 wins, AAP secures 3 seats, while Congress and an Independent candidate bag one seat each in the 12-ward contest.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a clear lead in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections on Wednesday, winning seven of the 12 wards that went to polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three seats, while the Congress and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) claimed one seat each.

Voter Turnout Was Lower Than 2022 Election 

Polling for the 12 wards was held on November 30. Of these, nine seats were previously held by the BJP, while the remaining three were with the AAP. The voter turnout stood at 38.51%, comparatively lower than the 50.47% recorded during the 2022 civic body elections.

AAP’s Anil secured victory in the Mundka ward, strengthening the party’s tally to three. Congress won the Sangam Vihar-A ward through candidate Suresh Chaudhary, who credited his win to “work-based campaigning.” The AIFB opened its account with a win in one ward.

The State Election Commission set up 10 counting centres across the city, including Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali.

BJP Reinforced Its Position In The MCD

With this bypoll outcome, the BJP has reinforced its position in the MCD, while AAP managed to retain its presence with three wins. Congress also made a marginal comeback with one seat.

In the by-elections for 12 MCD wards, the BJP won seven seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party won three. Congress won one ward, while an independent candidate held one. 

1. Vinod Nagar - Sarla Choudhary of BJP 
won by 1769 votes 

2. Dwarka B - 
Manisha Devi of BJP won by 9100 votes 

3. Ashok Vihar - BJP's 
Veena Asija won by 405 votes

4. Greater Kailash - BJP's
Anjum Mandal won by 4165 votes

5. Dinchau Kala - BJP's 
Rekha Rani won by 5637 votes

6. Chandni Mahal - Independent candidate 
Mohammad Imran won by 4592 votes 

7. Mundka - Aam Aadmi Party's 
Anil won by 1577 votes 

8. Sangam Vihar A - 
Suresh Chaudhary of Congress won by 3628 votes 

9. Shalimar Bagh B – BJP's 
Anita Jain won with the highest number of votes i.e. 10101.

10. Puri South - Ram Swaroop Kanojia of Aam Aadmi Party 
won by 2262 votes 

11. Chandni Chowk - BJP's 
Suman Kumar Gupta won by 1182 votes 

12. Narayana - Aam Aadmi Party 

Rajan Arora won by 148 votes.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
MCD BJP Election AAP CONGRESS DELHI
