Sobhita Dhulipala Shows Glam Meets Relatable In Her Latest Photo Dump

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentSobhita Dhulipala Shows Glam Meets Relatable In Her Latest Photo Dump

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala treated fans to a candid photo dump on Instagram on October 3.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
The carousel mixed glamorous, everyday, and relatable snapshots from her life.

1/9
The carousel ended with a framed quote: “How to want the good really bad but still wanting the bad a little more.”
2/9
The first picture featured a golden-hour outdoor selfie in a tank top and hat.
3/9
Another slide showed off her fresh manicure.
4/9
A yoga pose click inside a workout space highlighted her fitness side.
5/9
One striking image captured a massive billboard of Sobhita for a luxury watch brand.
6/9
She showed off chic brown boots and a playful window-peek candid.
7/9
The actor flaunted a no-makeup, fresh-faced look in one of the images.
8/9
A picture hugging a loved one, whose face was hidden, sparked curiosity.
9/9
She also shared cozy personal moments like enjoying an ice cream cone. (All Images: Instagram/sobhitad)
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
