Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTeenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career

Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career

The incident took place on December 16, and according to the FIR, the incident took place shortly after the victim finished competing at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Tughlakabad, South Delhi

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 17-year-old national-level shooter has come forward with harrowing allegations against her coach, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a hotel following a major tournament in the capital.

The young athlete, whose identity is protected as a minor, alleged the incident took place on 16 December. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the teenager had just finished competing at the prestigious Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Tughlakabad, South Delhi, when her coach reportedly pressured her into a private meeting.

‘Performance Review’ Turned Into Nightmare

The victim’s account paints a chilling picture of professional grooming. The FIR states the coach initially asked the girl to meet him in the lobby of a Surajkund hotel in Faridabad, where he was staying, under the guise of "analysing her performance."

However, once she arrived, the coach allegedly insisted they move the discussion to his private hotel room for a "more focused" debrief. It was there that the assault allegedly occurred. To ensure her silence, the coach is accused of threatening to dismantle her budding sports career and harm her family if she ever spoke out.

Police Launch Rigorous Investigation

The silence was finally broken this week when the girl’s mother approached the authorities. On Tuesday, the Women Police Station in NIT Faridabad formally registered a case.

Given the victim’s age at the time of the alleged offence, the coach faces severe charges under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alongside Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior investigators have hit the ground running to verify the claims. "The allegations are serious. We are following due process and ensuring that all evidence is preserved," a senior police officer confirmed.

The police teams are analysing the CCTV footage from the Surajkund hotel to track the movements of both the coach and the athlete and examining digital footprints, including call logs and travel records.

The statements of hotel staff and other witnesses have been recorded who were present during the national competition. 

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations have been made against the coach?

A national-level shooter has alleged that her coach sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Faridabad on December 16th after a tournament.

How did the alleged incident occur?

The coach reportedly asked the athlete to meet him at a hotel to discuss her performance, then insisted they move to his private room where the assault allegedly took place.

What actions have been taken by the authorities?

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and BNS. They are investigating by reviewing CCTV footage, digital records, and recording witness statements.

What threats did the coach allegedly make?

The coach is accused of threatening to end the athlete's sports career and harm her family if she spoke about the incident.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sexual Assault Faridabad News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Technology
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
Cities
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget