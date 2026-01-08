Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 17-year-old national-level shooter has come forward with harrowing allegations against her coach, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a hotel following a major tournament in the capital.

The young athlete, whose identity is protected as a minor, alleged the incident took place on 16 December. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the teenager had just finished competing at the prestigious Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Tughlakabad, South Delhi, when her coach reportedly pressured her into a private meeting.

‘Performance Review’ Turned Into Nightmare

The victim’s account paints a chilling picture of professional grooming. The FIR states the coach initially asked the girl to meet him in the lobby of a Surajkund hotel in Faridabad, where he was staying, under the guise of "analysing her performance."

However, once she arrived, the coach allegedly insisted they move the discussion to his private hotel room for a "more focused" debrief. It was there that the assault allegedly occurred. To ensure her silence, the coach is accused of threatening to dismantle her budding sports career and harm her family if she ever spoke out.

Police Launch Rigorous Investigation

The silence was finally broken this week when the girl’s mother approached the authorities. On Tuesday, the Women Police Station in NIT Faridabad formally registered a case.

Given the victim’s age at the time of the alleged offence, the coach faces severe charges under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alongside Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior investigators have hit the ground running to verify the claims. "The allegations are serious. We are following due process and ensuring that all evidence is preserved," a senior police officer confirmed.

The police teams are analysing the CCTV footage from the Surajkund hotel to track the movements of both the coach and the athlete and examining digital footprints, including call logs and travel records.

The statements of hotel staff and other witnesses have been recorded who were present during the national competition.