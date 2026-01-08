A national-level shooter has alleged that her coach sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Faridabad on December 16th after a tournament.
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
The incident took place on December 16, and according to the FIR, the incident took place shortly after the victim finished competing at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Tughlakabad, South Delhi
A 17-year-old national-level shooter has come forward with harrowing allegations against her coach, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a hotel following a major tournament in the capital.
The young athlete, whose identity is protected as a minor, alleged the incident took place on 16 December. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the teenager had just finished competing at the prestigious Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Tughlakabad, South Delhi, when her coach reportedly pressured her into a private meeting.
‘Performance Review’ Turned Into Nightmare
The victim’s account paints a chilling picture of professional grooming. The FIR states the coach initially asked the girl to meet him in the lobby of a Surajkund hotel in Faridabad, where he was staying, under the guise of "analysing her performance."
However, once she arrived, the coach allegedly insisted they move the discussion to his private hotel room for a "more focused" debrief. It was there that the assault allegedly occurred. To ensure her silence, the coach is accused of threatening to dismantle her budding sports career and harm her family if she ever spoke out.
Police Launch Rigorous Investigation
The silence was finally broken this week when the girl’s mother approached the authorities. On Tuesday, the Women Police Station in NIT Faridabad formally registered a case.
Given the victim’s age at the time of the alleged offence, the coach faces severe charges under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alongside Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Senior investigators have hit the ground running to verify the claims. "The allegations are serious. We are following due process and ensuring that all evidence is preserved," a senior police officer confirmed.
The police teams are analysing the CCTV footage from the Surajkund hotel to track the movements of both the coach and the athlete and examining digital footprints, including call logs and travel records.
The statements of hotel staff and other witnesses have been recorded who were present during the national competition.
Related Video
Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Frequently Asked Questions
What allegations have been made against the coach?
How did the alleged incident occur?
The coach reportedly asked the athlete to meet him at a hotel to discuss her performance, then insisted they move to his private room where the assault allegedly took place.
What actions have been taken by the authorities?
The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and BNS. They are investigating by reviewing CCTV footage, digital records, and recording witness statements.
What threats did the coach allegedly make?
The coach is accused of threatening to end the athlete's sports career and harm her family if she spoke about the incident.