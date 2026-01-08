Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay's Jana Nayagan Postponed In India & Overseas Day Before Release, Know Why

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Postponed In India & Overseas Day Before Release, Know Why

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release has been postponed just days before release on January 9 as a CBFC-related legal battle stalls its India and overseas rollout.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

Jana Nayagan, the much-awaited Tamil film starring actor Vijay, will no longer hit theatres on January 9 as planned. The producers, KVN Productions, officially announced the postponement of Jana Nayagan release on Wednesday, citing reasons beyond their control, sending shockwaves through fans and exhibitors both in India and overseas. The announcement came just two days ahead of the scheduled release, intensifying disappointment among audiences who had been eagerly awaiting what is being billed as Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged political entry.

Jana Nayagan Release Postponed

Issuing a statement on X, the production house said: “It is with deep regret that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, originally slated for January 9, has been postponed due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Acknowledging the scale of anticipation, the producers added: “We are fully aware of the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this project, and this decision has been extremely difficult for all of us. A new release date will be communicated soon. Until then, we ask for your patience and continued support, which remains our greatest strength and means everything to the Jana Nayagan team.”

Certification Row Lands In High Court

The delay stems from an unresolved certification dispute that has now reached the Madras High Court. Reports indicate that the court has reserved its order on a petition filed by the filmmakers against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

During the hearing, Justice PT Asha reportedly raised concerns over the CBFC’s move to revisit the certification process after the film had already been examined. The court observed that the Board appeared to have reopened the issue following a complaint, even though earlier objections had been addressed.

Submissions before the court revealed that the Examining Committee had cleared Jana Nayagan with specific cuts and muted words. The filmmakers accepted and implemented all suggested changes, raising questions over the need for further scrutiny.

International Releases Also Affected

The postponement has triggered a cascading effect across global markets. Ahimsa Entertainment, the film’s UK distributor, confirmed that the movie will not release as scheduled. Distributors in North America, Canada, the UK, and Malaysia have also announced delays, effectively freezing the international rollout.

The situation has stalled the film’s multilingual release strategy as well. Since CBFC clearance for the Tamil version is mandatory before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada can be certified, all language releases are currently on hold.

Shows Cancelled, Refunds Initiated

The immediate fallout has been felt at theatres. All Friday screenings scheduled for January 9 at Victory Cinema in Karnataka have been cancelled. The theatre management confirmed that online ticket bookings will be automatically refunded, while counter ticket buyers can claim refunds directly at the venue.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features a prominent ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. Marketed as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before politics, the film’s uncertain release timeline has only heightened public attention as fans await clarity on its fate.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Jana Nayagan
