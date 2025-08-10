Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan's Rakhi Celebration Pics With Arpita & Alvira Are Too Sweet To Miss

Salman Khan’s Rakhi Celebration Pics With Arpita & Alvira Are Too Sweet To Miss

Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 9 at sister Alvira Khan’s residence.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Inside pictures from the celebration show Salman smiling as his sisters tie Rakhi on his wrist.

Inside pictures from the celebration show Salman smiling as his sisters tie Rakhi on his wrist.

1/7
Arpita Khan was seen beaming with joy while tying Rakhi to Salman.
Arpita Khan was seen beaming with joy while tying Rakhi to Salman.
2/7
Salman wore a black fitted T-shirt with blue jeans for the occasion.
Salman wore a black fitted T-shirt with blue jeans for the occasion.
3/7
Alvira Khan and other family members were also seen enjoying the festivities.
Alvira Khan and other family members were also seen enjoying the festivities.
4/7
Fans reacted warmly to the pictures on social media, sending blessings to Salman.
Fans reacted warmly to the pictures on social media, sending blessings to Salman.
5/7
Salman’s Rakhi sister Bina Kak missed the celebration due to a broken ankle but posted a heartfelt note for him.
Salman's Rakhi sister Bina Kak missed the celebration due to a broken ankle but posted a heartfelt note for him.
6/7
Salman has been under heavy security following repeated death threats from the Bishnoi gang.
Salman has been under heavy security following repeated death threats from the Bishnoi gang.
7/7
Salman is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for a new family drama and love story, likely to be announced in November. (All Images: Instagram/neelikhan786)
Salman is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for a new family drama and love story, likely to be announced in November. (All Images: Instagram/neelikhan786)
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan

Photo Gallery

View More
