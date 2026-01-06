UP SIR List: Following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh was released on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The State Election Commission published the provisional electoral rolls, reflecting significant changes after the verification exercise.

As a result of the SIR process, the names of about 2.89 crore voters have been removed. After these deletions, the total number of voters in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 12.55 crore.

How To Check Your Name In Draft Voter List

Election officials have advised voters not to panic if their names do not appear in the draft list. To verify their details, voters can visit the Election Commission’s website at voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S24. By entering details such as EPIC number, name, assembly constituency, and district, voters can check their status in the draft electoral rolls.

What to Do If Your Name Is Missing

If a voter’s name is not included in the draft list, claims and objections can be filed until February 6. New voters and those whose names have been deleted must submit Form-6. Voters seeking deletion of incorrect entries need to fill Form-7, while those requesting corrections must submit Form-8. These forms can be submitted both online and offline, along with necessary documents such as birth certificate, address proof, and identity proof. Voters are also advised to contact their local Booth Level Officer (BLO) for assistance.

Largest Voter List Clean-Up Drive in UP

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, this is the largest voter list clean-up exercise conducted in the state so far. Before the SIR process, Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore registered voters. Of the 2.89 crore names removed, the highest number—1.26 crore—were deleted due to transfers. This was followed by 46 lakh entries of deceased voters, 23.70 lakh duplicate entries, and 83.73 lakh voters who were not found at their registered addresses. Other deletions were made under additional categories.