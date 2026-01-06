Explorer
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday rebuked the state government over the deaths due to contaminated water in Indore. Hearing the matter, the court criticised the Mohan Sharma government for underreporting the casualties caused by the consumption of contaminated water in the city's Bhagirathpura area.
