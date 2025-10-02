Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Saira Banu Celebrates Timeless Love With Dilip Kumar On Engagement Anniversary, PICS

Saira Banu Celebrates Timeless Love With Dilip Kumar On Engagement Anniversary, PICS

Veteran actress Saira Banu celebrated her engagement anniversary with legendary actor Dilip Kumar by sharing an emotional note on Instagram reflecting on their timeless bond.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Veteran actress Saira Banu celebrated her engagement anniversary with legendary actor Dilip Kumar by sharing an emotional note on Instagram reflecting on their timeless bond.

She posted a series of black-and-white photos from their engagement day, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse of their early romance.

1/7
Saira wrote, “What, indeed, is the purest love, if not faith? A faith so deep in one’s beloved that all inclination to question, to doubt, or to weigh affection upon scales of reason, simply dissolves.”
Saira wrote, “What, indeed, is the purest love, if not faith? A faith so deep in one’s beloved that all inclination to question, to doubt, or to weigh affection upon scales of reason, simply dissolves.”
2/7
The actress reminisced about October 2, 1966, when her heart “bound itself irrevocably” to Dilip Kumar, adding that she never questioned her love thereafter.
The actress reminisced about October 2, 1966, when her heart “bound itself irrevocably” to Dilip Kumar, adding that she never questioned her love thereafter.
3/7
She quoted Dilip Kumar: “Pyaar mein mohabbat hai, mohabbat mein junoon hai, aur junoon mein zindagi,” emphasizing that true love is about surrender and devotion, not conditions.
She quoted Dilip Kumar: “Pyaar mein mohabbat hai, mohabbat mein junoon hai, aur junoon mein zindagi,” emphasizing that true love is about surrender and devotion, not conditions.
4/7
Saira highlighted that their love “bears no burden, harbours no suspicion, entertains no expectation,” celebrating a relationship built on trust, faith, and total devotion.
Saira highlighted that their love “bears no burden, harbours no suspicion, entertains no expectation,” celebrating a relationship built on trust, faith, and total devotion.
5/7
She added, “And in that devotion, I discovered the essence of love as it was meant to be: unconditional and enduring, a flame neither time nor circumstance could diminish.”
She added, “And in that devotion, I discovered the essence of love as it was meant to be: unconditional and enduring, a flame neither time nor circumstance could diminish.”
6/7
Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966 when she was 22 and he was 44. The couple did not have children, although Saira experienced a miscarriage in 1972.
Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966 when she was 22 and he was 44. The couple did not have children, although Saira experienced a miscarriage in 1972.
7/7
She concluded her heartfelt note with: “Happy Engagement Anniversary to US,” reaffirming their everlasting love and the special bond shared between the iconic couple. (All Images: Instagram/sairabanu)
She concluded her heartfelt note with: “Happy Engagement Anniversary to US,” reaffirming their everlasting love and the special bond shared between the iconic couple. (All Images: Instagram/sairabanu)
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Dilip Kumar Saira Banu

