Explorer
Rashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Festive Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Style
Rashmika Mandanna once again proved why she is considered a style icon, turning heads in a stunning traditional white and green outfit that exuded elegance, poise, and sophistication.
Rashmika Mandanna Looks Ethereal in Traditional White-Beige Sharara with Green Embroidered Dupatta
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :Rashmika Mandanna Diwali 2025 Thamma
Entertainment
8 Photos
Rashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Festive Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Style
Entertainment
9 Photos
Golden Elegance: Alia Bhatt Rocks 30-Year-Old Ritu Kumar Saree At Diwali Bash
Entertainment
9 Photos
Inside The Kapoor Family’s Glittering Diwali Party Hosted By Kareena Kapoor Khan; PICS
Entertainment
8 Photos
Inside Soha Ali Khan’s Festive Celebrations With The Pataudi Family Ahead Of Diwali
Entertainment
10 Photos
Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Host A Starry Diwali Celebration For Friends; PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Rishab Shetty Visits Kashi Vishwanath, Offers Prayers After Kantara Success; PICS
Entertainment
8 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Serves Festive Glam In Sequined Red Gown At Diwali Ball; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement
Entertainment
8 Photos
Rashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Festive Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Style
Entertainment
9 Photos
Golden Elegance: Alia Bhatt Rocks 30-Year-Old Ritu Kumar Saree At Diwali Bash