Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Festive Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Style

Rashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Festive Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Style

Rashmika Mandanna once again proved why she is considered a style icon, turning heads in a stunning traditional white and green outfit that exuded elegance, poise, and sophistication.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna once again proved why she is considered a style icon, turning heads in a stunning traditional white and green outfit that exuded elegance, poise, and sophistication.

Rashmika Mandanna Looks Ethereal in Traditional White-Beige Sharara with Green Embroidered Dupatta

1/8
Rashmika Mandanna once again proved why she is considered a style icon, turning heads in a stunning traditional white and green outfit that exuded elegance, poise, and sophistication.
Rashmika Mandanna once again proved why she is considered a style icon, turning heads in a stunning traditional white and green outfit that exuded elegance, poise, and sophistication.
2/8
Her choice of attire highlighted her impeccable fashion sense — a seamless blend of modernity with classic Indian craftsmanship.
Her choice of attire highlighted her impeccable fashion sense — a seamless blend of modernity with classic Indian craftsmanship.
3/8
She looked absolutely ethereal in a beige plain sharara, perfectly tailored to create a flowy and graceful silhouette.
She looked absolutely ethereal in a beige plain sharara, perfectly tailored to create a flowy and graceful silhouette.
4/8
The sharara was paired with a bottle green Khaddi silk Banarasi embroidered dupatta, which added a vibrant pop of color and a regal touch to her ensemble.
The sharara was paired with a bottle green Khaddi silk Banarasi embroidered dupatta, which added a vibrant pop of color and a regal touch to her ensemble.
5/8
The soft beige of the sharara contrasted beautifully with the deep green of the dupatta, creating a balanced and sophisticated color palette that suited the festive and celebratory mood of the event.
The soft beige of the sharara contrasted beautifully with the deep green of the dupatta, creating a balanced and sophisticated color palette that suited the festive and celebratory mood of the event.
6/8
Her styling was subtle yet impactful — minimal jewelry allowed the outfit to take center stage, while her loose, wavy hair and radiant smile added a youthful charm and warmth to her overall look.
Her styling was subtle yet impactful — minimal jewelry allowed the outfit to take center stage, while her loose, wavy hair and radiant smile added a youthful charm and warmth to her overall look.
7/8
Rashmika’s fashion sense consistently reflects her ability to blend comfort with elegance. She gravitates toward outfits that accentuate her natural poise while incorporating classic fabrics, handloom textures, and traditional embroideries, demonstrating a deep appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.
Rashmika’s fashion sense consistently reflects her ability to blend comfort with elegance. She gravitates toward outfits that accentuate her natural poise while incorporating classic fabrics, handloom textures, and traditional embroideries, demonstrating a deep appreciation for Indian craftsmanship.
8/8
Her choices often strike a perfect harmony between contemporary trends and cultural authenticity, making her a frequent favorite among fashion critics and fans alike. (All Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram.)
Her choices often strike a perfect harmony between contemporary trends and cultural authenticity, making her a frequent favorite among fashion critics and fans alike. (All Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram.)
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali 2025 Thamma

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Bihar Election: JMM Won't Contest Polls, Accuses Congress, RJD Of 'Political Conspiracy' After Seat-Sharing Fiasco
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights In Politics’
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Embed widget