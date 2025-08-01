Explorer
Mrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics
From structured outfits to embellished pantsuits, here are 6 times Mrunal Thakur blazed her own trail with her Western wardrobe.
Mrunal Thakur is not a maximalist; instead, she likes to speak volumes through simplicity and power dressing.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :Mrunal Thakur
Entertainment
12 Photos
Mrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Gangs Of Wasseypur To Haddi: 7 Iconic Roles That Cemented Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Legacy
Entertainment
9 Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Candid Pics After Dinner Date With Raj Nidimoru, Fuels Dating Rumours
Entertainment
7 Photos
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara Finds Cutest Fan In Nephew River, Alanna Shares Adorable Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sonam Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Note To Anand Ahuja: ‘Find Me In Every Lifetime’; PICS
Entertainment
10 Photos
Bikini, Jet Skis & Sunset Views: Inside Kriti Sanon’s Cosy Yacht Birthday Getaway
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
India
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Movies
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress
Advertisement
Entertainment
12 Photos
Mrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Gangs Of Wasseypur To Haddi: 7 Iconic Roles That Cemented Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Legacy
ABP Live Education
Opinion