Mrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentMrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics

From structured outfits to embellished pantsuits, here are 6 times Mrunal Thakur blazed her own trail with her Western wardrobe.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Mrunal Thakur is not a maximalist; instead, she likes to speak volumes through simplicity and power dressing.

1/12
Structured gown: Mrunal Thakur donned a full black structured gown that accentuated her curves.
2/12
Opting for a striking look, she styled her hair in a one-sided hairdo and layered her look with silver jewellery.
3/12
Striped pantsuit: Mrunal Thakur looked as ravishing as ever in a striped black pantsuit, and paired it up with attractive silver stilettos.
4/12
Creating a powerful yet statement fashion affair, she accessorised her ensemble with minimal jewellery and showed how to slay a professional look with sass.
5/12
Embellished Co-ord: Mrunal Thakur donned a full black co-ord set and paired it with a matching coat featuring detailed embellishments.
6/12
Opting for a subtly dramatic hairdo, Mrunal aced the accessory department with oversized earrings and a bracelet.
7/12
Body-hugging Gown: Mrunal Thakur served a statement in a black body-hugging gown featuring golden wavy patterns from her neck to her bust.
8/12
Keeping her look clean and chic, she styled her hair straight and opted for drop earrings.
9/12
Coat Mini Dress: Mrunal Thakur channeled her inner boss lady in a double-breasted black mini dress, resembling a coat.
10/12
The actress paired it with a crisp white shirt and a tie, exuding a professional look through a sassy lens. She styled her hair in a neat bun and opted for contemporary accessories.
11/12
Jumpsuit with a twist: Mrunal Thakur balanced bold and soft femininity by donning a black and white jumpsuit with floral patterns just below her neck.
12/12
She topped her look with a matching trench coat, making a case for power-dressing. (Instagram/@mrunalthakur)
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
