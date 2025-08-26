Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra To Rohit Saraf-Sanya Malhotra: Fresh Pairs To Watch Out For

Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra To Rohit Saraf-Sanya Malhotra: Fresh Pairs To Watch Out For

Fresh-faced actors are redefining Bollywood, bringing vibrant new pairings to the big screen. Blending Gen-Z energy with timeless cinematic charm, they’re reshaping the future of Indian entertainment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Fresh-faced actors are redefining Bollywood, bringing vibrant new pairings to the big screen. Blending Gen-Z energy with timeless cinematic charm, they’re reshaping the future of Indian entertainment.

This dynamic mix of talent and style is breathing new life into storytelling, keeping audiences hooked with every release.

1/8
Janhvi Kapoor - Sidharth Malhotra: Audiences are excited to see Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romance. The film’s trailer and songs have attracted the audience’s attention for all the right reasons, paving the way for the film’s big release!
Janhvi Kapoor - Sidharth Malhotra: Audiences are excited to see Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romance. The film’s trailer and songs have attracted the audience’s attention for all the right reasons, paving the way for the film’s big release!
2/8
Rohit Saraf - Sanya Malhotra: Rohit and Sanya are coming on-screen for the first time in the upcoming lighthearted rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s motion poster, giving a heartwarming peek into Rohit and Sanya’s bubbly rapport. Considering that both actors carry strong individual energies on-screen, it would be a treat to watch their energies collide.
Rohit Saraf - Sanya Malhotra: Rohit and Sanya are coming on-screen for the first time in the upcoming lighthearted rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s motion poster, giving a heartwarming peek into Rohit and Sanya’s bubbly rapport. Considering that both actors carry strong individual energies on-screen, it would be a treat to watch their energies collide.
3/8
Vijay Varma - Fatima Sana Shaikh: Powerhouse performers Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh have teamed up for the classical romantic film, Gustaakh Ishq. Revolving around themes of love, longing and unspoken desire, the film brings back the charm of Bollywood's classic romance, with Vijay and Fatima at the fore.
Vijay Varma - Fatima Sana Shaikh: Powerhouse performers Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh have teamed up for the classical romantic film, Gustaakh Ishq. Revolving around themes of love, longing and unspoken desire, the film brings back the charm of Bollywood's classic romance, with Vijay and Fatima at the fore.
4/8
Adarsh Gourav - Shanaya Kapoor: Adarsh and Shanaya joined forces for Tu Yaa Main, an intriguing survival thriller. Considering that Adarsh is a dynamic actor and Shanaya carries a raw energy as a fresh face, it would be exciting and refreshing to watch them together on the big screens.
Adarsh Gourav - Shanaya Kapoor: Adarsh and Shanaya joined forces for Tu Yaa Main, an intriguing survival thriller. Considering that Adarsh is a dynamic actor and Shanaya carries a raw energy as a fresh face, it would be exciting and refreshing to watch them together on the big screens.
5/8
Agastya Nanda - Simar Bhatia: Agastya and Simar have joined forces for Ikkis, a film inspired by a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the background of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Battle of Basantar, and promises to showcase both talents in intriguing avatars.
Agastya Nanda - Simar Bhatia: Agastya and Simar have joined forces for Ikkis, a film inspired by a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is set against the background of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Battle of Basantar, and promises to showcase both talents in intriguing avatars.
6/8
Sahher Bambba - Lakshya: Sahher Bambba and Lakshya are one of the most exciting pairs, who are coming up together in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix release. While the actress brings a sense of feminine softness to the fore, she is joined by Lakshya, who dives into dramatic action with filmy drama.
Sahher Bambba - Lakshya: Sahher Bambba and Lakshya are one of the most exciting pairs, who are coming up together in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix release. While the actress brings a sense of feminine softness to the fore, she is joined by Lakshya, who dives into dramatic action with filmy drama.
7/8
Ibrahim Ali Khan - Sreeleela: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela are anticipated to come together in Diler. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is a sports drama, and it has already ignited anticipation among audiences to see the fresh on-screen pair.
Ibrahim Ali Khan - Sreeleela: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela are anticipated to come together in Diler. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is a sports drama, and it has already ignited anticipation among audiences to see the fresh on-screen pair.
8/8
Vedang Raina - Sharvari Wagh: Vedang has teamed up with Munjya fame Sharvari for their upcoming film, a period love story. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the yet-to-be-titled project is poised to give a different take on romance and promises to showcase Vedang and Sharvari in exciting outings. (All images: Special arrangement)
Vedang Raina - Sharvari Wagh: Vedang has teamed up with Munjya fame Sharvari for their upcoming film, a period love story. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the yet-to-be-titled project is poised to give a different take on romance and promises to showcase Vedang and Sharvari in exciting outings. (All images: Special arrangement)
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra
Photo Gallery

