From Nishaanchi To Jolly LLB 3: Films Lighting Up The Big Screens This Friday

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi : Directed by Ravindra Gautam, this biographical drama is based on Shantanu Gupta’s book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. With Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Anant Joshi, and Pawan Malhotra in key roles, the film traces a boy’s journey from the hills of Uttar Pradesh to becoming a spiritual leader and political figure.