HomePhoto GalleryMoviesFrom Nishaanchi To Jolly LLB 3: Films Lighting Up The Big Screens This Friday

From Nishaanchi To Jolly LLB 3: Films Lighting Up The Big Screens This Friday

This Friday brings a diverse lineup—crime dramas, courtroom comedies, thrillers, biopics, and even fantasy journeys—ensuring there’s something for every kind of cinephile.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
This Friday brings a diverse lineup—crime dramas, courtroom comedies, thrillers, biopics, and even fantasy journeys—ensuring there’s something for every kind of cinephile.

10 Big Films Hitting Theatres This Friday: From Nishaanchi to Jolly LLB 3

Nishaanchi : Set in early-2000s Uttar Pradesh, Nishaanchi follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, mirror images who choose very different life paths. The film marks Aaishvary Thackeray’s double-role debut and also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced under Jar Pictures with Flip Films, the film hits theatres this Friday.
Jolly LLB 3 : The beloved courtroom comedy-drama franchise returns with Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as clashing lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. Expect witty banter, sharp courtroom showdowns, and plenty of chaos with a stellar cast including Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor.
Beauty : A Telugu romantic drama directed by J.S.S. Vardhan, Beauty follows a father’s unwavering search for his missing daughter, blending themes of love, innocence, and emotional resilience.
Afterburn : A post-apocalyptic action spectacle directed by J.J. Perry, Afterburn stars Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, and Olga Kurylenko. Set a decade after a solar flare destroys Earth’s technology, the film promises high-octane action and gripping survival drama.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey : Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell headline this heartwarming fantasy adventure directed by Kogonada. When strangers Sarah and David meet at a wedding, a mysterious GPS takes them on a surreal journey through portals that reveal pivotal moments from their pasts.
Room No-111 : A gripping murder mystery directed by Bhumireddy Chandra Mouli Reedy, Room No-111 stars Garima Singh and Apurva in a story about journalist Priya and Divya unraveling shocking truths behind a father-daughter tragedy.
Him : This horror-thriller directed by Justin Tipping follows a rising football player under the mentorship of a fading quarterback, only to uncover dark and terrifying secrets. The cast includes Julia Fox, Marlon Wayans, and Tyriq Withers.
Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi : Directed by Ravindra Gautam, this biographical drama is based on Shantanu Gupta’s book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. With Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Anant Joshi, and Pawan Malhotra in key roles, the film traces a boy’s journey from the hills of Uttar Pradesh to becoming a spiritual leader and political figure.
Shakthi Thirumagan : Written and directed by Arun Prabu, this political drama stars Vijay Antony and Kannan in a tale exploring power, ambition, and societal change.
Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru : This experimental Telugu adventure-comedy directed by Super Raja unfolds in a single, unbroken shot lasting nearly 100 minutes. Featuring Vamshi Gone and Chandana Palanki, the film promises a unique cinematic experience. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
