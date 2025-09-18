Explorer
From Vijay Deverakonda To Ranbir Kapoor: Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema
Indian cinema has given us countless memorable performances over the years—portrayals so impactful that they’ve stayed etched in the hearts of audiences long after the credits rolled.
Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Movies
7 Photos
From Vijay Deverakonda To Ranbir Kapoor: Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema
Movies
8 Photos
Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra To Rohit Saraf-Sanya Malhotra: Fresh Pairs To Watch Out For
Movies
7 Photos
New Chemistry Alert! These Fresh Bollywood Pairings Are All Set To Wow Audiences; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
US Revokes Visas Of Indian Business Executives For Involvement In Fentanyl Trafficking
India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Movies
7 Photos
From Vijay Deverakonda To Ranbir Kapoor: Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema
Nayanima Basu
Opinion