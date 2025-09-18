From Vijay Deverakonda To Ranbir Kapoor: Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji – Padmavat: Ranveer Singh’s spine-chilling act as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat is nothing short of legendary. Dark, magnetic, and menacing, he crafted one of the most terrifying villains ever seen in Indian cinema—a performance that continues to haunt and mesmerize in equal measure.