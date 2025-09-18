Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Vijay Deverakonda To Ranbir Kapoor: Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema

From Vijay Deverakonda To Ranbir Kapoor: Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema

Indian cinema has given us countless memorable performances over the years—portrayals so impactful that they’ve stayed etched in the hearts of audiences long after the credits rolled.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Iconic Performances That Redefined Indian Cinema

1/7
Yash as Rocky Bhai – KGF Series: Yash’s towering performance as Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise redefined the idea of the larger-than-life hero. With his commanding dialogue delivery, intensity, and screen presence, he turned the saga into a cult hit and gave Indian cinema one of its most iconic characters.
2/7
Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir Thapar (Bunny) – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Ranbir Kapoor brought charm and depth to the role of Bunny, the ambitious dreamer torn between wanderlust and relationships. His relatable portrayal struck a chord with an entire generation, cementing Bunny as one of his most iconic roles.
3/7
Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj – Pushpa Franchise: Allu Arjun’s rustic yet stylish transformation into Pushpa Raj created a cinematic phenomenon. With his distinctive mannerisms, swagger, and screen presence, he blurred the lines between mass and class, turning Pushpa into a pan-India sensation.
4/7
Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji – Padmavat: Ranveer Singh’s spine-chilling act as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat is nothing short of legendary. Dark, magnetic, and menacing, he crafted one of the most terrifying villains ever seen in Indian cinema—a performance that continues to haunt and mesmerize in equal measure.
5/7
Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy – Arjun Reddy: With Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda shattered the mold of the conventional romantic hero. His raw, layered performance as the hot-headed yet vulnerable surgeon brought a fresh dimension to stardom, setting new benchmarks for intensity and realism on screen.
6/7
Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma – 12th Fail As Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey brought sincerity and vulnerability to the role of a determined underdog. His heartfelt portrayal of struggle, resilience, and ambition resonated deeply, making it one of his most celebrated performances.
7/7
Rishab Shetty as Shiva – Kantara: Rishab Shetty delivered a fiery, soul-stirring performance as Shiva in Kantara. Blending raw intensity with spiritual undertones, his portrayal rooted in folklore and tradition turned the film into a cultural milestone, culminating in one of Indian cinema’s most powerful climaxes. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Ranbir Kapoor Vikrant Massey Vijay Deverakonda

