Arjun Rampal Marks 24 Years In Films, Shares Rare Throwback Pics From Moksha Sets

HomePhoto GalleryMoviesArjun Rampal Marks 24 Years In Films, Shares Rare Throwback Pics From Moksha Sets

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, on Thursday, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he marked 24 years in the film industry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Sharing a series of rare behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of his film “Moksha,” he expressed gratitude to those who supported him at the very beginning of his cinematic journey.
. In the heartfelt post, Rampal remembered his mentor, the late cinematographer Ashok Mehta, calling him a legendary figure who shaped not only his career but also influenced many others in the industry.
The ‘Rock On’ actor thanked Mehta for his guidance and inspiration during the early days of his acting career.
He also gave a special mention to his friend and photographer Amit Ashar, who had preserved and shared the vintage gems with him.
The images offered a glimpse of Arjun during his early days on set. In the pictures, he is seen striking different candid poses for the camera.
For the caption, the actor wrote, “Got my hands on these precious gems, the beginning when it all started. With my mentor #AshokMehtaji a complete legend. Who taught me and everyone who’s life he touched.
For the caption, the actor wrote, “Got my hands on these precious gems, the beginning when it all started. With my mentor #AshokMehtaji a complete legend. Who taught me and everyone who’s life he touched."
"Including my dear friend and photograher who sent me all these beauties, #AmitAshar thank you brother. Throw back from on my sets of film #Moksha wanted to share with all of you and thnka you for all the love and support over these 24 years.”
Arjun Rampal began his acting career with Rajiv Rai’s romantic film “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat” in 2001 and has since appeared in over 40 films.
He is widely known for his performance in the movies like, “Rock On!,” “Dil Ka Rishta,” “Roy,” “Aankhen,” “Don,” “Om Shanti Om,” “Housefull,” “Raajneeti” and “Ra. One.”
The 52-year-old actor was most recently seen in the sports action film “Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!,” which hit theatres earlier this year.
He also featured in the Netflix series “Rana Naidu,” adding to his list of recent projects. (All images: Instagram/@rampal72)
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Rampal

Photo Gallery

Embed widget