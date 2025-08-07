Explorer
Arjun Rampal Marks 24 Years In Films, Shares Rare Throwback Pics From Moksha Sets
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, on Thursday, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he marked 24 years in the film industry.
Arjun Rampal celebrates 24 years in cinema with rare BTS photos from ‘Moksha’, recalling his mentor Ashok Mehta.
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Arjun Rampal
