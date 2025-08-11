Bollywood Meets Regional Cinema: 5 Stars Who Crossed Boundaries With Impact

Kangana Ranaut – Thalaivi (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless choice of roles, made her South cinema debut with Thalaivi—a biographical drama on the life of iconic actress-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay and filmed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the role demanded that Kangana embody both the charisma and political power of her subject. Initially daunted, she later revealed that the story resonated with her own journey, making it one of her most significant performances.