Bollywood Meets Regional Cinema: 5 Stars Who Crossed Boundaries With Impact

With regional cinema gaining prominence for its powerful storytelling and cultural depth, many Bollywood actors are stepping beyond Hindi films to embrace roles that celebrate different languages, traditions, and emotions.
From Gujarati to Telugu, these stars have ventured into new cinematic territories—leaving an enduring mark.
Jackie Shroff – Ventilator (Gujarati): Jackie Shroff, fondly known as “Bhidu,” proudly embraced his Gujarati heritage in the remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Ventilator. Playing the lead alongside Pratik Gandhi, Jackie brought authenticity and heart to his role. Coming from a Gujarati family in Mumbai, he expressed great pride in performing in his mother tongue, making this project deeply personal as well as artistically fulfilling.
Alia Bhatt – RRR (Telugu): Alia Bhatt, celebrated for films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, and Raazi, made her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning epic RRR. As Sita, the fiancée of Ram Charan’s character, Alia’s role was relatively brief but filled with grace and emotional depth. Even in a film dominated by grand action and spectacle, her performance stood out and left an impression.
Kangana Ranaut – Thalaivi (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless choice of roles, made her South cinema debut with Thalaivi—a biographical drama on the life of iconic actress-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay and filmed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the role demanded that Kangana embody both the charisma and political power of her subject. Initially daunted, she later revealed that the story resonated with her own journey, making it one of her most significant performances.
Shah Rukh Khan – Hey Ram (Tamil): Long before the term “pan-India” became a buzzword, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram, a bilingual film released in Tamil and Hindi. His cameo was a labour of love—he reportedly refused to charge a fee, joining the project purely out of passion for its meaningful narrative. The film is now regarded as a classic, and SRK later even acquired its remake rights, showing just how deeply it resonated with him.
Amitabh Bachchan – Fakt Mahilao Maate (Gujarati): The Shahenshah of Bollywood made a touching debut in Gujarati cinema with Fakt Mahilao Maate. More than just lending his voice, Amitabh Bachchan delivered a special appearance at a crucial point in the story, impacting the journey of the lead character, Chintan (played by Yash Soni). The film became a blockbuster and was later released in Hindi as Unfiltered Naari on ShemarooMe. Once again, Big B proved that language is no barrier to inspiring audiences. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
