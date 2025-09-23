Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryMoviesMohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Conferred National Awards. See Pics

Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Conferred National Awards. See Pics

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday felicitated some of Indian cinema’s brightest stars along with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Mohanlal at the 71st National Film Awards.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday felicitated some of Indian cinema’s brightest stars along with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Mohanlal at the 71st National Film Awards.

National Film Awards ceremony celebrated the spirit of popular cinema while paying tribute to cinematic legends.

1/10
Shah Rukh was recognised for his performance in blockbuster Jawan.
Shah Rukh was recognised for his performance in blockbuster Jawan.
2/10
Shah Rukh shared the best actor title with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured for his performance in 12th Fail.
Shah Rukh shared the best actor title with Vikrant Massey, who was honoured for his performance in 12th Fail.
3/10
Rani Mukerji was awarded for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Rani Mukerji was awarded for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
4/10
Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was named best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.
Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was named best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.
5/10
The evening’s most emotional moment belonged to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for a career spanning over five decades and more than 360 films.
The evening’s most emotional moment belonged to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for a career spanning over five decades and more than 360 films.
6/10
The actor, only the second from Kerala to earn the honour, was given a standing ovation. In his speech, Mohanlal called the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry and its legacy of creativity and resilience.
The actor, only the second from Kerala to earn the honour, was given a standing ovation. In his speech, Mohanlal called the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry and its legacy of creativity and resilience.
7/10
Winners smile and pose for the camera.
Winners smile and pose for the camera.
8/10
Shah Rukh Khan greets Mohanlal after he received Dada Saheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.
Shah Rukh Khan greets Mohanlal after he received Dada Saheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.
9/10
President Murmu, addressing the gathering, lauded the diversity of Indian cinema and highlighted the growing presence of women both onscreen and behind the camera.
President Murmu, addressing the gathering, lauded the diversity of Indian cinema and highlighted the growing presence of women both onscreen and behind the camera.
10/10
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to strengthen the film sector under the Make in India initiative, with an emphasis on building film equipment domestically and creating policy support for a live concert economy. (All images: PTI)
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to strengthen the film sector under the Make in India initiative, with an emphasis on building film equipment domestically and creating policy support for a live concert economy. (All images: PTI)
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rani Mukerji National Film Awards Mohanlal SHAH RUKH KHAN

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Highlights: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
World
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue In New York Ahead Of Trump's Speech
US Secret Service Busts Telecom Attack Network Near UNGA Venue Ahead Of Trump's Speech
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Embed widget