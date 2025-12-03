MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured its first victory in the ongoing counting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls, with party candidate Suman Kumar Gupta winning the Chandni Chowk ward by 7,825 votes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harsh Sharma trailed by 1,182 votes.

Counting is underway for 12 MCD wards, where bypolls were conducted on November 30. Early trends show the BJP leading in five more wards, adding to its momentum.

Of the 12 seats, nine were earlier held by the BJP, while the remaining three were with AAP. Voter turnout stood at 38.51%, significantly lower than the 50.47% turnout recorded in the 2022 MCD elections across 250 wards.

To ensure smooth and secure counting, ten counting centres have been set up at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Each centre has been assigned specific wards, with strong-room arrangements and controlled entry and exit, the State Election Commission said in a statement.

More results are expected as counting progresses.