Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked a major political controversy after making comments perceived as mocking the existence of multiple Hindu deities. His remarks, made during a public event, triggered strong reactions from the BJP and the BRS, both of which demanded an immediate apology for “insulting Hindu beliefs”.

While speaking at the event, Reddy questioned the diversity of gods worshipped within Hinduism and went on to make analogy-based comments regarding certain deities and the groups that worship them.

“How many gods do Hindus believe in? Three crore? Why are there so many? There is one god for the unmarried — Hanuman. Another for those who marry twice. One more for those who drink. There is a god for hen sacrifice, one for dal and rice… every group has its own god,” Reddy said.

Opposition Seeks Retraction

The comments drew swift condemnation. BJP leader Chikkoti Praveen said Reddy had “shamed” Hindus across Telangana.

“The Congress and Revanth Reddy have no shame. In every meeting, they claim Congress exists because of Muslims. The Chief Minister must withdraw his comments and apologise,” he said.

BRS leader Rakesh Reddy Anugula also hit out sharply, alleging that “mocking Hindu deities has become a trend”.

“It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister speaks in a manner that hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus. Is he doing this to impress someone? He must issue a public apology,” he posted on X.

A History of Controversial Remarks

This incident adds to a series of earlier controversies involving Reddy’s remarks on the Hindu faith. Last year, while attacking the BJP, he drew criticism for saying that anyone “seeking something by showing a god’s photo was a beggar, not a Hindu”.

“God should remain in the temple, and devotion should remain in the heart. Those are the real Hindus. BJP leaders place photographs of gods on roads and ask for votes,” he said at a rally in Armoor, prompting sharp objections from the BJP.

As political tensions escalate, opposition parties have intensified their demand for an official apology, accusing the Chief Minister of repeatedly making statements that “hurt religious sentiments”.