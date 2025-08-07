Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kajol's Ethereal Saree Look Is The Perfect Ode To Traditional Glamour; PICS

Kajol’s Ethereal Saree Look Is The Perfect Ode To Traditional Glamour; PICS

Kajol, known for her timeless beauty and effortless grace, recently turned heads in a striking black printed saree that beautifully balanced tradition with contemporary charm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Kajol, known for her timeless beauty and effortless grace, recently turned heads in a striking black printed saree that beautifully balanced tradition with contemporary charm.

Kajol, known for her timeless beauty and effortless grace, recently turned heads in a striking black printed saree.

1/8
Kajol, known for her timeless beauty and effortless grace, recently turned heads in a striking black printed saree that beautifully balanced tradition with contemporary charm.
Kajol, known for her timeless beauty and effortless grace, recently turned heads in a striking black printed saree that beautifully balanced tradition with contemporary charm.
2/8
The saree featured delicate floral and paisley motifs in muted metallic tones, lending a subtle shimmer and richness to the look. Flowing gracefully around her frame, the saree’s fabric appeared to be a lightweight silk or georgette — allowing it to drape fluidly while maintaining a regal structure.
The saree featured delicate floral and paisley motifs in muted metallic tones, lending a subtle shimmer and richness to the look. Flowing gracefully around her frame, the saree’s fabric appeared to be a lightweight silk or georgette — allowing it to drape fluidly while maintaining a regal structure.
3/8
What truly elevated Kajol’s ensemble was her choice of blouse — a classic brocade piece with intricate gold zari work.
What truly elevated Kajol’s ensemble was her choice of blouse — a classic brocade piece with intricate gold zari work.
4/8
The rich texture and glistening threads of the brocade added an unmistakable opulence to the outfit, perfectly complementing the saree’s understated print.
The rich texture and glistening threads of the brocade added an unmistakable opulence to the outfit, perfectly complementing the saree’s understated print.
5/8
Her makeup was soft yet impactful — think kohl-rimmed eyes, dewy skin, and a muted lip that let her natural beauty shine through. Altogether, the look was a masterclass in how to make a traditional outfit feel fresh and modern.
Her makeup was soft yet impactful — think kohl-rimmed eyes, dewy skin, and a muted lip that let her natural beauty shine through. Altogether, the look was a masterclass in how to make a traditional outfit feel fresh and modern.
6/8
Kajol has long expressed her deep love for sarees — a garment she considers both powerful and feminine. Over the years, she’s been spotted donning a wide range of sarees — from heritage weaves to experimental prints.
Kajol has long expressed her deep love for sarees — a garment she considers both powerful and feminine. Over the years, she’s been spotted donning a wide range of sarees — from heritage weaves to experimental prints.
7/8
Whether it’s a red carpet event or a festive celebration, the saree remains her go-to choice, a nod to her roots and an extension of her vibrant personality.
Whether it’s a red carpet event or a festive celebration, the saree remains her go-to choice, a nod to her roots and an extension of her vibrant personality.
8/8
On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the mythological horror drama 'Maa' and the patriotic saga 'Sarzameen'. She is gearing up for the second season her legal drama 'The Trial.' (All Image: Kajol/Instagram)
On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the mythological horror drama 'Maa' and the patriotic saga 'Sarzameen'. She is gearing up for the second season her legal drama 'The Trial.' (All Image: Kajol/Instagram)
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol Saree Look The Trial

Photo Gallery

