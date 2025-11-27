BJP Mocks Congress, Calls Karnataka Politics ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri’ Game

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, saying Karnataka is witnessing a political situation similar to a “Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri” contest. His remarks come amid ongoing speculation and internal friction within the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister’s post, particularly after the state government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Patra also launched a personal attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging he is “unfit” for political leadership and accused him of making statements abroad that he claims damage India’s interests.

BJP attacks Congress Amid rumblings In Karnataka

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Patra claimed the INDIA bloc and the Congress are facing growing political setbacks across the country. He alleged Rahul Gandhi has a “negative impact” on electoral outcomes.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "...Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and speaks nonsense against the country. He tried his best to incite civil war in India. He went abroad and appealed to other countries that democracy had ended in India, and they must come and save us. He… pic.twitter.com/oZBhnwd2WA — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

“INDIA Alliance has now understood that it is not the Midas touch, but the sad touch... Whoever he touches is defeated by the sad touch... What happened in Uttar Pradesh?... What is happening in Bihar?” Patra said.

Taking aim at the situation in Karnataka, he added: “In Karnataka, the game ‘Kaun banega Mukhyamantri’ is going on. Rahul Gandhi is unfit to be a politician. He is fit to inspire against India from foreign soil. There is a need to be cautious of Rahul Gandhi and Congress.”

His comments come as leadership speculation grows within the Karnataka Congress, with reports indicating ongoing discussions regarding possible power-sharing or leadership changes within the state government.

Congress Leadership Responds

Hours before Patra’s remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would travel to Delhi if instructed by the party’s high command.

“If the High Command asks me and the CM to come to Delhi, we will go,” Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier, he clarified he had not yet received such a call. “No one has called me (to Delhi) yet. I will be here tomorrow as well. Today, I am going to Mumbai for a private event, and I will be back by tonight,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that any decision regarding leadership in Karnataka would be taken after consultations with central leaders, as well as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.