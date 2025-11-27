Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsImran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond

Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond

The rumours gained traction after a handle called ‘Afghanistan Times’ alleged that credible sources claimed the former Pakistan PM had been “murdered” in Adiala Jail.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dismissing speculation over the condition of imprisoned former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, the Adiala Jail administration refuted claims that he had been moved out of the facility, stressing that he remains in good health and that the death rumours are “baseless”. Officials from the Rawalpindi prison rejected reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail, countering a wave of social media posts and unverified claims. Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, and speculation over his health intensified after his three sisters alleged “brutal” police assault outside the prison last week.

Jail Denies Death News

There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail, Pakistani news portal Geo quoted officials from the Rawalpindi prison as saying in a statement. Authorities clarified: “He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.”

The prison administration also rejected viral social media claims that the former prime minister had been moved elsewhere or was being denied medical care. Jail officials have repeatedly insisted that there has been no change in his condition or location.

PTI Demands Government Clarification

Imran Khan's party-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-has called for an official response from the government amid mounting speculation. The party urged authorities to immediately facilitate a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.

The rumours and misinformation intensified after several social media accounts circulated unverified claims that Imran Khan “has been killed” in the Adiala Jail.

The rumours gained traction after a handle called ‘Afghanistan Times’ alleged that credible sources claimed the former Pakistan PM had been “murdered” in Adiala Jail. The account further claimed that Khan’s body had been moved out of the prison.

However, none of these claims has been confirmed by any credible agency or government department.

Restrictions To Meet Imran Khan

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, with the government having placed an undeclared ban on meetings with him for over one month. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi failed to meet him after seven consecutive attempts.

Meanwhile, Khan’s sisters,Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, wrote to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, alleging they were subjected to “brutal and orchestrated” violence by policemen when peacefully protesting outside Adiala Jail.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Latest News International Politics Political Controversy Pakistan Imran Khan Assassination Rumors
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
‘Word Power...': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post Fuels Karnataka Power-Sharing Debate As Congress Top Brass Steps In
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
India
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
'CIA, Mossad ‘Plotted Congress’ 2014 Election Defeat’, Claims Maharashtra Leader Kumar Ketkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget