Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond

Dismissing speculation over the condition of imprisoned former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, the Adiala Jail administration refuted claims that he had been moved out of the facility, stressing that he remains in good health and that the death rumours are “baseless”. Officials from the Rawalpindi prison rejected reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail, countering a wave of social media posts and unverified claims. Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, and speculation over his health intensified after his three sisters alleged “brutal” police assault outside the prison last week.

Jail Denies Death News

There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail, Pakistani news portal Geo quoted officials from the Rawalpindi prison as saying in a statement. Authorities clarified: “He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.”

The prison administration also rejected viral social media claims that the former prime minister had been moved elsewhere or was being denied medical care. Jail officials have repeatedly insisted that there has been no change in his condition or location.

PTI Demands Government Clarification

Imran Khan's party-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-has called for an official response from the government amid mounting speculation. The party urged authorities to immediately facilitate a meeting between Imran Khan and his family.

The rumours and misinformation intensified after several social media accounts circulated unverified claims that Imran Khan “has been killed” in the Adiala Jail.

The rumours gained traction after a handle called ‘Afghanistan Times’ alleged that credible sources claimed the former Pakistan PM had been “murdered” in Adiala Jail. The account further claimed that Khan’s body had been moved out of the prison.

However, none of these claims has been confirmed by any credible agency or government department.

Restrictions To Meet Imran Khan

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, with the government having placed an undeclared ban on meetings with him for over one month. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi failed to meet him after seven consecutive attempts.

Meanwhile, Khan’s sisters,Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, wrote to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, alleging they were subjected to “brutal and orchestrated” violence by policemen when peacefully protesting outside Adiala Jail.