Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral

HomeSportsCricketAmid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The wedding of music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been postponed, due to the sudden illness of Smriti’s father.

Following the announcement, Smriti removed all posts and media related to the wedding from her Instagram, drawing attention from fans and the media alike. Amid the speculation, an old video of Palash with Natasha Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, has begun circulating online.

Smriti’s father has now recovered and returned home, but no new wedding date has been announced.

Meanwhile, a video of Palash and Natasha, which is several years old, shows the two dancing and lip-syncing to her popular song “DJ Wale Babu” while sitting in a car. Natasha can be heard joking, “I will keep the world under my shoes, but if you say so, I can become a DJ.”

The clip has gone viral on social media, attracting a wave of comments and reactions.

Watch Video

Kudiya rakhu jooto ke niche ft palash Muchhal
byu/priyansh_gif inDesiVideoMemes

In addition, old photos of Palash with former girlfriends have resurfaced online. One shows him proposing while kneeling, and several others feature him with his ex-girlfriend Birva Shah. Screenshots of a chat allegedly involving Palash have also circulated, with some social media users labeling him a cheater.

Also, Smriti Mandhana has deleted all wedding-related photos from her social media accounts, leaving fans and followers with many questions about the reasons behind the delay.

How Palash proposed Mandhana for wedding 

Following India's memorable Women’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2025, Palash Muchhal drew attention with a tattoo displaying Smriti Mandhana’s jersey number and initials.

Shortly afterward, the couple shared a reel capturing Palash’s proposal to Smriti at DY Patil Stadium - the same venue where she had celebrated lifting the World Cup trophy weeks earlier. Smriti later posted a video showcasing her engagement ring, surrounded by her teammates.

Overall, the combination of the wedding postponement, resurfaced videos, and old photos has sparked widespread discussion on social media about Palash Muchhal.

