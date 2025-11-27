PM Modi Meets Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team After Historic T20 World Cup Win

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsPM Modi Meets Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team After Historic T20 World Cup Win

Earlier, PM Modi had posted his congratulations on X. He highlighted the team’s unbeaten campaign and called the win a testament to their hard work and determination.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team following their historic triumph in the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this week. The Indian side defeated Nepal in the final to secure the title, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. The team, led by Deepika TC, made history with a dominant campaign, while Phula Saren played a crucial role in the final, scoring 44 runs off 27 balls in the chase. The tournament was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka at venues spread across Delhi, Bengaluru and Colombo.

PM Meets Champions

During the meeting, the players presented PM Modi with a signed cricket bat. In return, the Prime Minister signed a match ball for the squad. Video clips of the interaction have been shared widely on social media, showing PM handing out sweets and individually congratulating members of the team. He posed for photographs with each player and praised their achievement.

The Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team remained undefeated through the tournament and registered a comprehensive win in the final against Nepal. The final marked the culmination of India’s strong run, both at home and in Sri Lanka.

PM's Message On X

“Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come,” Modi wrote.

Venues & Tournament Details

Matches in India were held in Delhi and Bengaluru, while Colombo hosted games in Sri Lanka. The joint-hosting format saw teams compete across two countries, with India dominating throughout.

The victory has been described as a landmark moment for women’s cricket in India, particularly in the para-sports category. Deepika TC’s leadership and Saren’s batting performance were widely acknowledged as key factors in the team’s unbeaten run.

The Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team is now being celebrated as the country’s newest world champions.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
PM Modi Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team T20 World Cup Win
Embed widget