Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to ban polygamy and make it a criminal offence punishable with up to seven years of imprisonment, along with a provision for compensation to the victim woman, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. He said the “Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025” marks the first major step towards introducing a new legal framework in line with the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), similar to the UCC bill passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly. Sarma added that if the BJP is voted back to power in next year’s elections, the UCC Bill would be passed fully in the first assembly session.

Under the provisions of the bill, any person found guilty of unlawfully entering into a second marriage while the first marriage is still legally valid may face imprisonment for up to seven years. The bill states that a person who conceals an existing marriage and proceeds to marry again could face up to 10 years in jail along with a fine.

The legislation excludes Scheduled Tribes and areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which grants autonomy to tribal regions in the northeastern states.

The bill defines polygamy as marrying or being married to another person while either party already has a subsisting marriage, or a living spouse from whom they are not legally divorced or the marriage has not been annulled.

Tough Punishment & Protection For women

The bill aims to provide compensation to victim women who suffer immense hardship due to polygamous marriages. A repeat offender will receive double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence.

A village head, qazi, parent or legal guardian who dishonestly conceals facts or participates in the conduct of a polygamous marriage may face up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.

Anyone who knowingly solemnises a marriage in violation of the act may face up to two years in jail or a fine of up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

“First Step Towards UCC In Assam”

“If I am voted to power in Assam again, then we will bring the Uniform Civil Code in the state during the first assembly session,” Sarma said while tabling the bill. He asserted that the anti-polygamy bill will be the “first step towards UCC” in Assam.

Sarma also referred to the model adopted in Uttarakhand, saying, “The UCC deals with four points-preventing underage marriage, banning polygamy, inheritance laws and registration of live-in relationships.

While introducing the bill, Sarma reiterated that women’s rights “will not be compromised”. He said the government is moving forward with “unshakeable resolve to ensure justice, dignity, and legal safeguards for women”.

He added that the bill reflects Assam’s commitment towards “upholding the principles of Nari Shakti” and strengthening the legal and social position of women in the state.