Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFans Go Wild As Janhvi & Sidharth Take Delhi by Storm For Param Sundari, See Pics

Fans Go Wild As Janhvi & Sidharth Take Delhi by Storm For Param Sundari, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming movie, Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming movie, Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

The film is scheduled to release around Ganesh Chaturthi on August 29.

1/11
The makers of Param Sundari are actively promoting the movie across India.
The makers of Param Sundari are actively promoting the movie across India.
2/11
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted promoting the film in North India, including Delhi.
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted promoting the film in North India, including Delhi.
3/11
The duo danced with fans to their hit song from the movie while interacting with the crowd.
The duo danced with fans to their hit song from the movie while interacting with the crowd.
4/11
They were also seen enjoying popular Delhi dishes like Chole Bhature and Rajma Chawal during the promotions.
They were also seen enjoying popular Delhi dishes like Chole Bhature and Rajma Chawal during the promotions.
5/11
Fans gathered to catch glimpses of the actors and clicked pictures during the event.
Fans gathered to catch glimpses of the actors and clicked pictures during the event.
6/11
Janhvi Kapoor wore a classy saree with minimal accessories and makeup throughout the promotional tour.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a classy saree with minimal accessories and makeup throughout the promotional tour.
7/11
She shared photos from her Delhi visit on social media, captioning them simply as “Dilli”.
She shared photos from her Delhi visit on social media, captioning them simply as “Dilli”.
8/11
Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romantic comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala.
Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romantic comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala.
9/11
The trailer showcases the cultural clash between a Delhi boy (Sidharth Malhotra) and a Kerala girl (Janhvi Kapoor) leading to humorous situations.
The trailer showcases the cultural clash between a Delhi boy (Sidharth Malhotra) and a Kerala girl (Janhvi Kapoor) leading to humorous situations.
10/11
Maddock Films, the production house, described the trailer as: “Dilli ka munda Param is bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari’s God’s Own Country! The biggest love story of the year — #ParamSundari.”
Maddock Films, the production house, described the trailer as: “Dilli ka munda Param is bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari’s God’s Own Country! The biggest love story of the year — #ParamSundari.”
11/11
The movie also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, with cinematography by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, editing by Manish Pradhan, music by Sachin–Jigar, and direction by Tushar Jalota. (All Images: Instagram/janhvikapoor)
The movie also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, with cinematography by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, editing by Manish Pradhan, music by Sachin–Jigar, and direction by Tushar Jalota. (All Images: Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Published at : 24 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
India
India Tests Maiden Flight Of Indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System | WATCH
India Tests Maiden Flight Of Indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System | WATCH
Cities
'I'm Left With Nothing': Greater Noida Man's Instagram Post After Wife's Murder Surfaces
'I'm Left With Nothing': Greater Noida Man's Instagram Post After Wife's Murder Surfaces
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget