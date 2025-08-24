Explorer
Fans Go Wild As Janhvi & Sidharth Take Delhi by Storm For Param Sundari, See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming movie, Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
The film is scheduled to release around Ganesh Chaturthi on August 29.
Published at : 24 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra
