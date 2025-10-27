Explorer
Janhvi Kapoor Brings Back Y2K Luxury In Vintage Yellow Roberto Cavalli Couture; PICS
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2025 in a vintage yellow Roberto Cavalli 2003 dress, reviving bold 2000s glamour with effortless modern elegance.
Janhvi Kapoor Revives 2000s Glamour in Vintage Roberto Cavalli at Harper’s Bazaar Awards 2025
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :Janhvi Kapoor
Entertainment
10 Photos
Janhvi Kapoor Brings Back Y2K Luxury In Vintage Yellow Roberto Cavalli Couture; PICS
Entertainment
9 Photos
Game Of Thrones Star Isaac Hempstead Wright Ties The Knot In London Wedding, PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Celebrate 1.5 Years In Dreamy All-White Photoshoot
Entertainment
10 Photos
Gauahar Khan’s Birthday Wish For Zaid Darbar Is The Definition Of Couple Goals
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Advertisement
Entertainment
10 Photos
Janhvi Kapoor Brings Back Y2K Luxury In Vintage Yellow Roberto Cavalli Couture; PICS
Entertainment
9 Photos
Game Of Thrones Star Isaac Hempstead Wright Ties The Knot In London Wedding, PICS