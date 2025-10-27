Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor Brings Back Y2K Luxury In Vintage Yellow Roberto Cavalli Couture; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor Brings Back Y2K Luxury In Vintage Yellow Roberto Cavalli Couture; PICS

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Revives 2000s Glamour in Vintage Roberto Cavalli at Harper’s Bazaar Awards 2025

When Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar India Women of the Year Awards 2025, all eyes were instantly drawn to her.
Not just for her signature elegance, but because she resurrected a slice of early 2000s fashion history with rare sophistication.
The actor turned heads in a vibrant yellow Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2003 couture mini dress — a daring yet nostalgic choice that fused archival allure with modern-day confidence.
The body-hugging silhouette, featuring an oriental-style collar and asymmetrical hemline, captured Cavalli’s distinctive early-aughts aesthetic — bold, sensual, and unafraid of making a statement.
The silk fabric shimmered under the lights, accentuating her sun-kissed glow, while the golden-yellow hue and dragon motifs — signatures of Cavalli’s 2003 collection — added a touch of exotic drama to the look.
By stepping out in this archival piece, Janhvi aligned herself with the growing trend of Indian celebrities embracing vintage couture — a movement that celebrates sustainability, craftsmanship, and the timelessness of true design.
The star kept her styling understated to let the archival dress shine. She paired it with nude strappy heels and soft, cascading waves, exuding effortless grace.
Her makeup — bronzed tones with a clean winged liner — echoed the warmth of the ensemble, enhancing her natural glow.
With no statement jewellery, every eye stayed fixed on the intricate artistry of the Cavalli creation.
Janhvi’s red carpet moment symbolised how a new generation of Bollywood actresses are turning to archival fashion to express individuality and reverence for design history. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
