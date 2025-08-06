Explorer
Kajol Sips Tea And Cuts Cakes With Vatsal Sheth At Joint Birthday Celebration, See Pics
Kajol turned 51 on August 5, 2025, and celebrated her birthday in an intimate gathering with close friends and family.
She shared the celebration with her birthday twin, actor Vatsal Sheth, who also turned 45 on the same day.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :Kajol Vatsal Sheth
Entertainment
8 Photos
Inside Kajol And Vatsal Sheth’s Cozy Birthday Bash: Cakes, Tea & Family Moments
Entertainment
8 Photos
Vijay Varma Remembers His Darkest Role In Darlings With BTS Photos Ft. Alia Bhatt
Entertainment
9 Photos
Dhanashree Verma Posts From Dubai Days After Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tell-All, See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Birthday Special! 5 Performances That Prove Ahsaas Channa Is A Versatile Powerhouse
Entertainment
10 Photos
Genelia Turns 38! Riteish Deshmukh’s Emotional Tribute Is A Lesson In Love; PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Friendship Day Special: 7 Most Iconic Bollywood Besties And Their Unbreakable Bonds
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO
World
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Share BTS Glimpse Of Pardesiya Shot In Kerala, Watch
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement
Entertainment
8 Photos
Inside Kajol And Vatsal Sheth’s Cozy Birthday Bash: Cakes, Tea & Family Moments
Entertainment
8 Photos
Vijay Varma Remembers His Darkest Role In Darlings With BTS Photos Ft. Alia Bhatt
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion