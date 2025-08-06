Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKajol Sips Tea And Cuts Cakes With Vatsal Sheth At Joint Birthday Celebration, See Pics

Kajol turned 51 on August 5, 2025, and celebrated her birthday in an intimate gathering with close friends and family.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
She shared the celebration with her birthday twin, actor Vatsal Sheth, who also turned 45 on the same day.

Actor Ishita Dutta, Vatsal’s wife, shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, calling them her “favourites.” (Instagram/ishidutta)
Photos showed Kajol and Vatsal cutting more than five cakes, joined by Kajol's son Yug Devgn. (Instagram/ishidutta)
Ajay Devgn and Nysa Devgn were notably missing from the get-together, though Ajay sent his wishes online. (Instagram/ishidutta)
Ajay Devgn posted throwback photos of Kajol and wrote, “Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes… so happy birthday favourite.” (Instagram/ishidutta)
He also wished Vatsal Sheth with a quirky “purple car” reference to Taarzan: The Wonder Car, their 2004 film together. (Instagram/kajol)
On her birthday, Kajol received the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025. (Instagram/kajol)
Kajol reflected on receiving the award by posting, “Walking the same stage my mother once did… feels like the universe reminding me where I come from.” (Instagram/kajol)
She will next appear in Maharani, an upcoming action thriller also starring Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, and more. (Instagram/kajol)
Published at : 06 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
