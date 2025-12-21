Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesMaharashtraMahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ruling Mahayuti registered a decisive victory in Maharashtra’s local body elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as the single largest party. Results declared for 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats showed the BJP winning 129 seats.

The Opposition Indian National Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) virtually conceded defeat, alleging that the Election Commission facilitated the Mahayuti’s win. Maharashtra Congress chief Harsh Vardhan Sapkal warned BJP allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, claiming the BJP would eventually sideline them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the verdict reflected voter approval of a positive campaign, crediting the party’s leadership for the outcome.

Polling for 264 civic bodies was held on December 2 after nearly a decade, with elections for around 20 more councils conducted on December 20. Counting began at 10 am on Sunday. Despite expectations of a tougher contest amid agrarian distress and welfare concerns, the Mahayuti secured a clear edge.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged the ruling alliance benefited from “money and muscle power”, according to PTI.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 21 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
