Santas In Gas Masks March Through Delhi Market To Protest Air Pollution

Delhi witnessed a dramatic street protest on Sunday as volunteers dressed as Santa Claus, wearing gas masks, took to busy markets to highlight the worsening public health crisis caused by air pollution.

The march, organised by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), saw the gas-mask-clad Santas moving through South Extension and Connaught Place, distributing face masks, candies and handwritten notes warning residents about hazardous air conditions.

AQI Crisis Highlighted Publicly

The notes pointed out that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 500, placing it in the “severe” category, and cautioned that prolonged exposure is endangering children, the elderly and even otherwise healthy adults. The unusual sight drew the attention of shoppers, many of whom paused to read the messages and interact with the volunteers.

NSUI leaders demanded immediate accountability from pollution-control authorities, stricter action against major pollution sources and a transparent, time-bound clean air roadmap. The organisation also called for special protective measures for vulnerable groups.

Governance Failure’ Protest Message

"When even Santa has to wear a gas mask in Delhi, it shows how badly governments have failed. Our children are growing up in gas chambers," he said, asserting that clean air must be recognised as a fundamental right.

The group urged citizens to join the clean air campaign and pressure authorities to take decisive action against pollution.