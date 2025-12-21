Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSantas In Gas Masks March Through Delhi Market To Protest Air Pollution

Santas In Gas Masks March Through Delhi Market To Protest Air Pollution

Santas in gas masks roamed Delhi markets as NSUI staged a striking protest against toxic air and demanded urgent action.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 10:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi witnessed a dramatic street protest on Sunday as volunteers dressed as Santa Claus, wearing gas masks, took to busy markets to highlight the worsening public health crisis caused by air pollution.

The march, organised by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), saw the gas-mask-clad Santas moving through South Extension and Connaught Place, distributing face masks, candies and handwritten notes warning residents about hazardous air conditions.

AQI Crisis Highlighted Publicly

The notes pointed out that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 500, placing it in the “severe” category, and cautioned that prolonged exposure is endangering children, the elderly and even otherwise healthy adults. The unusual sight drew the attention of shoppers, many of whom paused to read the messages and interact with the volunteers.

NSUI leaders demanded immediate accountability from pollution-control authorities, stricter action against major pollution sources and a transparent, time-bound clean air roadmap. The organisation also called for special protective measures for vulnerable groups.

Governance Failure’ Protest Message

NSUI leaders demanded immediate accountability from pollution-control authorities, “When even Santa has to wear a gas mask in Delhi, it shows how badly governments have failed. Our children are growing up in gas chambers,” he said, asserting that clean air must be recognised as a fundamental right.

The group urged citizens to join the clean air campaign and pressure authorities to take decisive action against pollution.

Also read
Published at : 21 Dec 2025 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Connaught Place AQI DELHI AQI Protest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
Maharashtra
Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party
Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party
India
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
News
MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission
MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget