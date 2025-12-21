Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home News India 'Blame Others For Own Failure': Kharge Hits Back At PM Modi On Assam Infiltration Row

PM Modi accuses Congress of backing illegal infiltration in Assam; Kharge hits back, says BJP blaming Opposition to hide failures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
The political slugfest between the BJP and Congress over illegal infiltration intensified on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge trading sharp barbs during separate remarks. Addressing a public rally in Assam’s Namrup after unveiling a ₹10,601-crore fertiliser plant in Dibrugarh district, PM Modi accused the Congress of indulging in “anti-national activities”.

He also spoke about the attempt to facilitate the settlement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam.  “The Congress wants illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam’s forests and lands. They are only interested in strengthening their vote bank and do not care about the people,” the Prime Minister said.

Allegation Of Congress Opposing SIR

PM Modi further alleged that the Congress was opposing the revision of voter lists to retain political power. “They oppose whatever good work I try to do. The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of the Assamese people,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister also said that the Congress had committed “so many wrongs” that despite corrective steps taken over the last 11 years, significant work was still required to set things right.

Kharge Denies Claim, Highlights Govt Failure 

Reacting to the remarks, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge rejected the allegations, saying the BJP was shifting blame to hide its own governance failures. “This government is in power at the Centre and in Assam. It is a double-engine government. If they fail to protect, how can they blame the Opposition?” Kharge said.

“When he fails, he puts everything on the Opposition. I condemn such statements,” Kharge added, asserting that the Congress neither supports infiltrators nor terrorists and works in the national interest.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
BJP Kharge CONGRESS SIR MOdi
