MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued a strong clarification following protests held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, rejecting claims of any security breach. The statement came after sections of the Bangladeshi media reported that demonstrators had attempted to breach the High Commission’s perimeter. The MEA said these reports were misleading and asserted that the gathering was small, peaceful, and swiftly dispersed by police. The protests were sparked by the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh amid escalating unrest following the death of a prominent student leader.

MEA Rejects ‘Misleading Propaganda’ Claims

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 20-25 youths had assembled outside the Bangladesh High Commission on December 20 to protest the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh. The demonstrators raised slogans demanding justice for the victim and protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

In response to media queries on the reported demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20, 2025, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is… pic.twitter.com/iJFNeUMevf — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2025

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” Jaiswal said, adding that police personnel stationed at the location dispersed the group within minutes. He stressed that visual evidence of the incident is publicly available and contradicts claims of an attempted breach.

The MEA reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions in line with the Vienna Convention. It also said Indian authorities remain in close contact with their Bangladeshi counterparts and have conveyed serious concerns over recent attacks on minority communities. India has urged that those responsible for the killing of Das be identified and prosecuted without delay.

Bangladesh Unrest Deepens

Bangladesh has been gripped by widespread unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi earlier this week. Hadi, a spokesperson for the student platform Inqilab Mancha, was critically injured in an assassination attempt in Dhaka on December 12 and later succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to Singapore for treatment.

His death triggered large-scale protests across Dhaka and surrounding regions, with demonstrators demanding accountability. Interim government head Muhammad Yunus vowed swift justice and warned of “no leniency” for those involved.

Amid the turmoil, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, was lynched by a mob over alleged blasphemy, with reports stating that his body was set on fire. The killing sparked outrage in India and prompted protests in New Delhi, further heightening diplomatic sensitivities between the two countries.