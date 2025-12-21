Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsMEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission

MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission

The MEA reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions in line with the Vienna Convention.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued a strong clarification following protests held outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, rejecting claims of any security breach. The statement came after sections of the Bangladeshi media reported that demonstrators had attempted to breach the High Commission’s perimeter. The MEA said these reports were misleading and asserted that the gathering was small, peaceful, and swiftly dispersed by police. The protests were sparked by the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh amid escalating unrest following the death of a prominent student leader.

MEA Rejects ‘Misleading Propaganda’ Claims

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 20-25 youths had assembled outside the Bangladesh High Commission on December 20 to protest the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh. The demonstrators raised slogans demanding justice for the victim and protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” Jaiswal said, adding that police personnel stationed at the location dispersed the group within minutes. He stressed that visual evidence of the incident is publicly available and contradicts claims of an attempted breach.

The MEA reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of foreign diplomatic missions in line with the Vienna Convention. It also said Indian authorities remain in close contact with their Bangladeshi counterparts and have conveyed serious concerns over recent attacks on minority communities. India has urged that those responsible for the killing of Das be identified and prosecuted without delay.

Bangladesh Unrest Deepens

Bangladesh has been gripped by widespread unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi earlier this week. Hadi, a spokesperson for the student platform Inqilab Mancha, was critically injured in an assassination attempt in Dhaka on December 12 and later succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to Singapore for treatment.

His death triggered large-scale protests across Dhaka and surrounding regions, with demonstrators demanding accountability. Interim government head Muhammad Yunus vowed swift justice and warned of “no leniency” for those involved.

Amid the turmoil, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, was lynched by a mob over alleged blasphemy, with reports stating that his body was set on fire. The killing sparked outrage in India and prompted protests in New Delhi, further heightening diplomatic sensitivities between the two countries.

Also read
Published at : 21 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Violence Bangladesh Unrest Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Cong Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam, Promoting Anti-National Ideologies': PM Modi
'Congress Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam For Vote Bank': PM Modi
World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget