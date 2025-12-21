‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Centre on Sunday rejected allegations that a revised definition of the Aravalli range would open the door to large-scale mining, asserting that over 90 per cent of the ecologically sensitive region will remain protected under a Supreme Court-approved framework.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said there has been “no relaxation whatsoever” in safeguarding the Aravallis and accused critics of spreading misinformation. He underlined that a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases remains in force until a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining is finalised.

Centre Rejects Mining Fears Citing official data, Yadav said mining eligibility is restricted to just 0.19 per cent of the total 1.44 lakh sq km Aravalli region, while the remaining area is preserved and protected. “Stop spreading lies,” he said in a post on X, responding to claims by the Congress and others that the new definition would damage the mountain system.

The controversy centres on a uniform definition accepted by the Supreme Court on November 20, which defines an Aravalli hill as any landform in designated districts rising 100 metres or more above local relief, and an Aravalli range as two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.

Govt Clarifies Stance On Criterias

The government clarified that this does not mean areas below 100 metres are open for mining, stressing that entire hill systems, including their enclosed landforms, remain protected.

According to the Environment Ministry, the definition was standardised on the directions of the Supreme Court to remove ambiguity across states and prevent misuse that allowed mining close to hill bases. A committee set up in May 2024 found that Rajasthan was the only state with a long-standing definition, which has now been adopted by Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi with additional safeguards.

Framework Mandates Mapping

The framework mandates detailed mapping on Survey of India maps, identification of core and inviolate areas where mining is prohibited, and stricter monitoring using technology such as drones. No new mining leases will be granted until a landscape-level management plan is prepared by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

The government reiterated that illegal and unregulated mining remains the biggest threat to the Aravallis and said stronger enforcement measures are being put in place to protect the ancient mountain range.