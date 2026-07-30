Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana called younger generations "generation gutter".

Kangana retorted, calling Saurav "useless" and "unemployed".

Saurav joked targeting stems from his resemblance to Hrithik.

Saurav urged dialogue, stressing careful word choice from Kangana.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das have been engaged in a very public feud ever since the actor’s “generation gutter” remarks targeting Gen Z, Gen Alpha and younger generations. She had also described videos from the students’ protest as “puke-inducing”.

When asked by ANI to respond to Kangana’s remarks, Saurav said that even members of her own party did not take her seriously, questioning why anyone else should. Kangana hit back, saying that at his age she had already won two National Awards. Now, in a fresh swipe, Saurav has joked that his friends believe Kangana is “after his life” because he supposedly resembles a “young Hrithik Roshan”.

Saurav Das Tells Kangana To ‘Take A Chill Pill’

Sharing a screenshot of Kangana’s Instagram Story, in which she called him “useless” and “unemployed”, Saurav wrote on his own Instagram Story, “Yo Kangana, take a chill pill and let’s talk this out.”

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Calls CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das 'Useless'; Says ‘At His Age I Had 2 National Awards’

In another Story, he reposted a post in which a person joked that Kangana’s repeated criticism of him was because he looked like a younger version of Hrithik Roshan.

“This is happening because he looks like Hrithik (lite),” the person said, before jokingly adding, “Bhai, look change kar warna 3,000 mails ayenge.”

‘I’ve Nothing Personal Against Her’: Saurav Das

Speaking to The Mojo Story, Saurav insisted that he had no personal animosity towards Kangana. “See, I have nothing personal against Kangana. She is the one using personal remarks against Gen Z and now against me. As I said on my Instagram Story today, ‘Yo, Kangana, just take a chill pill. Let’s talk this out.’ That is how it should be,” he told Barkha Dutt.

He went on to argue that the country needs more dialogue and less hostility. “The problem in this country is that people don’t talk anymore. There is less deliberation, discussion and debate. We should stay within our limits while speaking. That is what I would tell her.”

‘My Friend Said I Look Like Young Hrithik Roshan’

During the same interview, Saurav joked that his friends believed Kangana kept targeting him because he resembled a young Hrithik Roshan.

“My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?”

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Says Media ‘Ganging Up’ On Her Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark, Urges Gen Z To Reject Such ‘Feminism’

Barkha Dutt then stepped in, remarking that the exchange had become too personal.

Saurav also urged Kangana to choose her words more carefully. “But in any case, be that as it may, I would just say: be careful of your words. Don’t sound frustrated. It sounds very frustrated. These are not the words or sentences of someone who is mentally stable. Just think before speaking about the future generation of this country because, ultimately, she serves at the pleasure of the people. The government is at the pleasure of the people, and people cannot be disrespected in this manner.”

He concluded by saying that he harboured no “ill will” towards Kangana or BJP MPs.

How It All Row Began

The public spat began after Kangana reacted to videos from the students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, calling them “puke-inducing”. “I have never in my life seen everything in every frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them?” she wrote.

In another Instagram Story, she added, “You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”

She later targeted “young Hindu women,” branding them “generation gutter” and referring to them as “gutter chaap”.

“Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, bold opinions.”

Kangana went on to criticise what she described as the “new generation of so-called westernised Indian women”, calling them “ugly” and “corrupt” and claiming they were not even fit to become homemakers.

“I call them generation gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies, but they are so ugly and corrupt that they can’t be homemakers either, but they proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts and shamelessly live off their parents’ earnings and constantly fight to live independent lives without actually being independent. Gentle reminder, independent life needs to be earned. If you try to live independently without accountability, you are just a distorted entity. Gutter chap.”

Reacting to her remarks, Saurav told ANI, “Even members of her own party don’t pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don’t think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says.”

Kangana later responded by calling Saurav “useless” and “unemployed”.

“I just Googled this person, and he is 28 years old. And he claims to be a student. How he claims to be a student, I have no clue! At his age, I had two National Awards.”

Defending an earlier remark about being overwhelmed by her responsibilities as an MP - which Saurav cited - she added, “Yes, as a new parliamentarian, I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur.”

“But someone like him, who is totally useless and unemployed, will never understand what it means to be in massive demand at all times, at any age. Dear Saurav, your issues are personal. You are not a student; you are simply useless. Let’s start with learning some skill. It’s a good place to start,” she went on to say.

In a selfie video on Instagram on Wednesday, she claimed that the media has been “ganging up on her” and is presenting only one side of the story. She went on to urge people to reject such feminism, where people have no problem with the “vulgar” language used by the daughters.