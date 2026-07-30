IPS Trainee Charged With Rape, Attempt To Murder Fellow Probationer At National Police Academy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPS trainee arrested for rape, attempt-to-murder charges.

Complainant's statement, medical evidence led to accused's arrest.

Relationship marked by manipulation, threats, and harassment allegations.

Accused remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) trainee has been arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after Hyderabad police added rape and attempt-to-murder charges in a case involving a fellow probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

The case took a significant turn after the 30-year-old woman trainee, who had initially accused the 33-year-old probationer of sexual misconduct, threatening her with a knife and violating her privacy, gave a statement that led investigators to invoke Sections 64(1) (rape) and 109 (attempt to murder), read with Section 63(b)(iii), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused had earlier been booked on charges related to outraging a woman's modesty, stalking, sexual harassment, voyeurism, physical assault and criminal intimidation. The addition of rape and attempt-to-murder charges has considerably widened the scope of the investigation.

ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmad's Illegal Properties Worth Rs 110 Crore Attached In UP

Accused Arrested After 11 Days, Sent To Judicial Custody

Police arrested the IPS trainee 11 days after the complaint was lodged. He was taken into custody near the Aramgarh crossroads on Tuesday night before being shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a medical examination, reported The Times of India.

The accused was later produced before the XXV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class in Rajendranagar on Wednesday. Following arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, the court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He is being shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

Investigators said the complainant's allegations received prima facie support during her medical examination, which reportedly found strangulation marks on her neck and an abrasion on her shin.

ALSO READ | MP: Farmers End Strike As Govt Raises Moong Procurement To 60%

Police Outline Alleged Pattern Of Abuse

According to an official statement issued by Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Srinivas, the accused and the complainant first connected on Instagram in mid-2025 after she responded to a post about his journey to joining the IPS.

Police said the two subsequently entered into a relationship that continued during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and later at SVPNPA.

"The accused and victim had entered into a relationship. Throughout his training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and SVPNPA, the relationship was marked by arguments, emotional manipulation, and volatile behaviour from the accused. He repeatedly threatened that he will take his own life, displayed weapons, insulted her, made persistent demands for multiple relationships, and engaged in acts of harassment, including damaging her laptop," the DCP said in the statement.

Woman Ended Relationship, Married Another Person

Police said the woman eventually ended the relationship because of the accused's alleged behaviour and later married another person.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining the allegations after adding the more serious charges of rape and attempt to murder to the case.