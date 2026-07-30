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English NewsCitiesAtiq Ahmad's Illegal Properties Worth Rs 110 Crore Attached In UP

Atiq Ahmad's Illegal Properties Worth Rs 110 Crore Attached In UP

Police alleged that further investigation revealed the land to be benami assets acquired by Atiq Ahmad through illegal means.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)

In a major action against organised crime, the Prayagraj Police on Tuesday attached properties worth around Rs 110 crore allegedly linked to slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

This is the first large-scale attachment of Atiq Ahmad's assets in Prayagraj since he was killed.

According to police, the attached properties are located in Mauja Bhiti Taluka Asadullapur and Mauja Kathula Gauspur under Sadar tehsil. Spread across nearly 20.38 bighas, the land has an estimated market value of around Rs 110 crore.

A senior police official said the action stemmed from an investigation into a Gangster Act case (Crime No. 200/2020). During the probe, the investigating officer compiled evidence and submitted a report before the Prayagraj Police Commissioner's court seeking attachment of the properties.

Police alleged that further investigation revealed the land to be benami assets acquired by Atiq Ahmad through illegal means. According to officials, the properties were allegedly purchased in the name of another individual from a different community to conceal their ownership.

Following approval from the competent authority, a joint team of police and revenue officials carried out the attachment process. The team made a public announcement at the site before formally taking possession of the properties and installed official notices declaring them attached.

The operation was conducted under heavy security, police said.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Atiq Ahmad UP News PRAYAGRAJ
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