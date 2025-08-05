Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Genelia Turns 38! Riteish Deshmukh's Emotional Tribute Is A Lesson In Love; PICS

Genelia Turns 38! Riteish Deshmukh’s Emotional Tribute Is A Lesson In Love; PICS

As actress Genelia Deshmukh turned 38 on Tuesday, husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated her special day with a heart-melting tribute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
As actress Genelia Deshmukh turned 38 on Tuesday, husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated her special day with a heart-melting tribute.

As actress Genelia Deshmukh turned 38 on Tuesday, husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated her special day with a heart-melting tribute.

1/10
As actress Genelia Deshmukh turned 38 on Tuesday, husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated her special day with a heart-melting tribute.
As actress Genelia Deshmukh turned 38 on Tuesday, husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated her special day with a heart-melting tribute.
2/10
Sharing a series of candid and throwback pictures on Instagram, Riteish poured his heart out for his wife, whom he lovingly called “the heart of their home.”
Sharing a series of candid and throwback pictures on Instagram, Riteish poured his heart out for his wife, whom he lovingly called “the heart of their home.”
3/10
In a beautifully written caption, Riteish expressed his gratitude for having Genelia by his side: “Happy Birthday, My Baiko, My Love. Today isn’t just your birthday — it’s a reminder of how lucky I am to walk through life with you.
In a beautifully written caption, Riteish expressed his gratitude for having Genelia by his side: “Happy Birthday, My Baiko, My Love. Today isn’t just your birthday — it’s a reminder of how lucky I am to walk through life with you."
4/10
"You are so many things in one incredible woman: the one who makes me laugh when I least expect it, the best mother our children could ever ask for, a daughter who leads with love and respect, and a friend who shows up — always.”
5/10
Calling her the “glue that holds their family together,” he added: “You carry more than anyone realizes, and still somehow give so much of yourself to everyone around you.
Calling her the “glue that holds their family together,” he added: “You carry more than anyone realizes, and still somehow give so much of yourself to everyone around you."
6/10
"You’re the strength behind so many of our family’s happiest moments, even when you’re tired, even when no one sees it. You are the glue that holds us together.”
7/10
Riteish couldn’t help but add a playful touch to his tribute, teasing his wife for her quirks: “You never fail to embarrass me — with your teasing, your epic leg-pulling, or those stories you love to overshare with friends and your endless laughter— but I wouldn’t change a thing. Because through it all, you always have my back.”
Riteish couldn’t help but add a playful touch to his tribute, teasing his wife for her quirks: “You never fail to embarrass me — with your teasing, your epic leg-pulling, or those stories you love to overshare with friends and your endless laughter— but I wouldn’t change a thing. Because through it all, you always have my back.”
8/10
He further described Genelia as his “loudest cheerleader, fiercest defender, and anchor.” “You are my anchor and my calm, my favorite teammate in all of life’s chaos. You are, without question, the heart of our home — and the one our kids turn to first, every single time.”
He further described Genelia as his “loudest cheerleader, fiercest defender, and anchor.” “You are my anchor and my calm, my favorite teammate in all of life’s chaos. You are, without question, the heart of our home — and the one our kids turn to first, every single time.”
9/10
Concluding his heartfelt post, Riteish wrote: “Today, I hope you feel celebrated for everything you are. You deserve joy, rest, laughter, love — and maybe even a nap without interruptions. You’ve earned every bit of it. You inspire me to be a better person, someone worthy of having you as a partner.
Concluding his heartfelt post, Riteish wrote: “Today, I hope you feel celebrated for everything you are. You deserve joy, rest, laughter, love — and maybe even a nap without interruptions. You’ve earned every bit of it. You inspire me to be a better person, someone worthy of having you as a partner."
10/10
"I guess I am just happy counting my blessings, god couldn’t have been kinder to me. I love you so so much my baiko, much more than words can fully express, but I’ll spend my life trying to show you. Happy Birthday Love @geneliad.” (All Image: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram.)
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh Genelia D'Souza Genelia D Souza

Advertisement

